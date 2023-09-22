Tommy Hilfiger, Superplastic Launch Limited-Edition Capsule To Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Tommy Hilfger and Superplastic are honoring 50 years of hip hop.

See Also: The Weeknd, Superplastic Launch Toy Collection For 'Kiss Land' Anniversary

The clothing brand teamed with Superplastic's animated rap duo Ghost Kidz to release a limited-edition line that modernizes iconic '90s styles. Apparel includes a crewneck sweatshirt, a long-sleeve and short-sleeve t-shirts, all branded with Hilfiger and Ghost Kidz labels.

“The Tommy Hilfiger team is insanely amazing. They’re always pushing the envelope, so it's no surprise they teamed up with Ghost Kidz and their wonderful musical madness," Superplastic's chief development officer Ioana Banu. said

In honor of the collection, Ghost Kidz also released their latest single "Big Bag," featuring Armani Caesar and Griselda Records. Watch it below.

The pieces are available online and in the Superplastic store in New York City.