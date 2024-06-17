Here Are The 2024 Tony Award Winners

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | June 17, 2024 | Culture, Awards,
Sarah Paulson was a winner at the 2024 Tonys.
On June 16, the 2024 Tony Awards took place at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City to honor the best of the 2023 to 2024 Broadway season. Hosted again by Ariana DeBose, the evening saw Jeremy Strong, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Sarah Paulson and more take home statues. See the full list of winners below.
Best Musical
Hell's Kitchen
Illinoise
The Outsiders (WINNER)
Suffs
Water for Elephants
Best Play
Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Prayer for the French Republic
Stereophonic (WINNER)
Best Revival of a Musical
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical
Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)
The Who's Tommy
Best Revival of a Play
An Enemy of the People
Appropriate (WINNER)
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen (WINNER)
Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Roger Bart, Back to the Future: The Musical
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot
Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen (WINNER)
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People (WINNER)
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate (WINNER)
Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Will Brill, Stereophonic (WINNER)
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
Corey Stoll, Appropriate
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Quincy Tyler Bernadine, Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch (WINNER)
Best Book of a Musical
Kristtoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen
Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook
Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Shaina Taub, Suffs (WINNER)
Rick Elice, Water for Elephants
Best Original Score
Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love
Will Butler, Stereophonic
Shaina Taub, Suffs (WINNER)
Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Best Scenic Design of a Play
dots, Appropriate
dots, An Enemy of the People
Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
David Zinn, Stereophonic (WINNER)
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Amp featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders (WINNER)
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen
Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
David Korins, Here Lies Love
Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back to the Future: The Musical
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Costume Design of a Play
Dede Ayite, Appropriate
Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding (WINNER)
Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, An Enemy of the People
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen
Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby (WINNER)
David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Paul Tazewell, Suffs
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
Jane Cox, Appropriate (WINNER)
Natasha Katz, Grey House
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen
Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants
Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders (WINNER)
Best Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
Tom Gibbons, Grey House
Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic (WINNER)
Best Sound Design of a Musical
M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along
Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen
Cody Spencer, The Outsiders (WINNER)
Best Direction of a Play
Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic (WINNER)
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Best Direction of a Musical
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen
Leigh Silverman, Suffs
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
Danya Taymor, The Outsiders (WINNER)
Best Choreography
Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
Justin Peck, Illinoise (WINNER)
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants
Best Orchestrations
Timo Andres, Illinoise
Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen
Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)
See also: Here Are The 2024 Academy Award Winners
Photography by: Carl Timpone/BFA.com