Discover The Top 10 Things We're Looking Forward To In 2024

Miami never seems to slow down, no matter the time of year. Find 10 things we’re looking forward to as we say hello to 2024.



1. PEGASUS WORLD CUP

Pegasus World Cup returns for its 2024 edition with an exciting lineup. The Stronach Group and 1/ST partners with Palm Tree Crew and Groot Hospitality, taking the race’s luxury hospitality and entertainment offerings to new heights. Highlights of the day include a headline performance by Calvin Harris, along with DJ sets from Tyson O’Brien, Xandra Pohl and more, as well as star-studded appearances and gourmet food and beverage offerings. 901 S Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach, @pegasusworldcup

2. NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS



Miami’s food scene continues to prosper, with new restaurants debuting in every neighborhood. Find a few of the latest openings we’re looking forward to welcoming.

THE HAMPTON SOCIAL

Set to open its doors in Mary Brickell Village, The Hampton Social brings its famed “Rosé All Day” concept into the new year. With all the laid-back atmospheric charm the restaurant is known for, guests can enjoy a nautical escape with refreshing drinks such as Hampton Frosé, Boathouse Spice, or The Coastal Experience while dining on classics or exploring the coastal-inspired menu. 900 S Miami Ave., Ste. 220, Miami, @thehamptonsocial

ORO + ELIXIR



Miami’s new rooftop restaurant and cocktail bar on Lincoln Road, inspired by metropolitan cities around the world, is set to open at the beginning of 2024. Developed by Miami nightlife veteran Phillipe Kalifa, Oro offers a glamorous and stylish dining experience with premium meat and fresh seafood. At the same time, Elixir, the open-air rooftop cocktail bar above Oro, features innovative cocktails, live entertainment including house and Latin music and exciting entertainment such as fire dancers and aerialists, serving as an exceptional place for a night out. 818 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

YANN COUVREUR: Renowned French pastry chef Yann Couvreur is bringing his namesake cafe to Miami. Serving as the first U.S. store, the all-day restaurant and cafe allows guests to indulge in all the Parisian sweet creations. With options beyond pastries, guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch and more with menu items including cakes, croissants, sandwiches and more. 2243 NW Second Ave., Miami, @yanncouvreur

3. MIAMI GRAND PRIX FORMULA 1

In its third year, the Miami Grand Prix Formula 1 at Hard Rock Stadium promises exhilarating racing from the sport’s most beloved drivers and esteemed race teams, coupled with Miami hospitality from May 3-5. From an ultra-luxe Paddock Viewing lounge to gourmet food and beverage offerings from Miami’s most beloved concepts, including Major Food Group and Groot Hospitality, Formula 1 brings an action-packed week to Miami and a star-studded guest list to match. 347 Don Shula Dr. Ste. 102, Miami Gardens, f1miamigp.com



4. NEW DEVELOPMENTS

Some of the most exciting launches are ready to welcome residents to move into their new homes. Boasting state-of-the-art design and amenities, the Miami skyline continues to soar.

ASTON MARTIN RESIDENCES: After much anticipation, the luxury branded tower is nearing completion, debuting this year in Miami. Standing 66 stories high, the luxury residential towers are a work of art and design. With 391 units ranging from one to five bedrooms, duplexes and penthouses, plus the crown jewel triplex penthouse, the residence caters to the most discerning luxury buyers, complete with amenities galore (and a noteworthy rooftop swimming pool). With breathtaking views of the Miami skyline and Biscayne Bay, the beauty of Miami is promised and delivered in a truly luxurious setting. 300 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami, @amresidencesmiami

MR C RESIDENCES: Brought by the Cipriani family, MR C Residences debuts this year and expands the luxury hotel concept with private residences in Miami in the heart of Coconut Grove. In partnership with Terra Group, the luxury condominium rests on Tigertail Ave., boasting panoramic views of Coconut Grove and Biscayne Bay. The development spans 21 stories and incorporates exquisite architecture and interiors with sophisticated Italian-style dining and social spaces steps away from their homes.



5. MIAMI MUSIC WEEK

Serving as one of the country’s most influential cities for music, Miami always brings the heat for its annual Music Week. From the iconic Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) from Mar. 22-24, bringing the best of electronic dance music to private parties, intimate performances and day parties poolside, there’s no hotter place to be at this time of year. This year’s Ultra lineup teases names like Fisher x Chris Lake, Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Peggy Gou, Gryffin, David Getta, plus more, promising an unforgettable weekend of live music.





6. TAYLOR SWIFT’S THEERAS TOUR

Taylor Swift is coming to the Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 18-20 with her showstopping Eras Tour. Performing songs from her entire discography, Swift’s stop in Miami marks her first U.S. show following her international leg. Recently named Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the year, her Miami concert is set to make the stadium shimmer and promises opening music from Gracie Abrams while journeying through the musical artist’s unprecedented career. 347 Don Shula Dr., taylorswift.com



7. FOOD NETWORK SOUTH BEACH WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL



Returning to Miami from Feb. 22-25, the beloved food festival brings the best of food and wine from around the country to the beaches of Miami. This year, the Festival honors three Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura, the visionary behind Italy’s Osteria Francescana, and Luca Garavoglia, chairman of Campari Group, for the big-ticket Tribute Dinner. Other fan-favorite events return, including Wine Spectator’s Best of the Best, Goya Foods Tasting Village and Burger Bash, as well as nighttime parties from Guy Fieri, Rev Run and more. sobewff.org

8. ART BASEL/MIAMI ART WEEK

After just coming off the 2023 iteration of Miami Art Week, it’s hard to think all the way to 2024’s edition, but each year, it creeps up on us to significant buildup. From the official Art Basel Miami Beach Tents to Design Miami/,Scope, Red Dot and Spectrum Fairs, plus endless private events, gallery exhibition launches and music performances, Miami’s quintessential time of year promises much to look forward to—bringing the worlds of art, entertainment and culture together to a global audience.



9. MIAMI SWIM WEEK

Miami’s steamiest week of the year returns Jun. 26-Jul. 3, bringing runway and trade shows featuring stunning resortwear from all over the world. With past shows, including the iconic Sports Illustrated Swim runway show, Camila With Love, Monday Swimwear, Luli Fama, Acacia and more, prepare to be dazzled by your favorite brands and runway models in a setting that is inherently Miami. Additionally, get ready for hot parties that sprinkle the week with extra star power and, of course, Ocean Drive’s annual Swim Issue launch party.



10. I I I POINTS

III Points delivers an electric lineup of the best in music, art and food each year under the iconic Mana Wynwood venue with incredible stage, lighting and AV production. Last year’s festival celebrated its 10th Anniversary with some of the world’s most famous names in music, including Black Coffee, John Summit, Fred Again.., Keinemusik, Dom Dolla and more, including a lineup of satellite parties throughout the city’s hottest music venues. This year’s will undoubtedly continue to deliver on that front, drawing in the crowds for an unforgettable weekend. 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, @iiipoints



