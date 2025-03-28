What We’re Looking Forward to This Month in 2025

Culture, Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Events, drink, Entertainment, Eat, Guides,

Get ready for an exciting year ahead in Miami! From cultural festivals to exclusive events, 2025 is shaping up to be a year full of unforgettable experiences, and it’s only just begun. Here’s a sneak peek at the top happenings to look forward to this month, with many more to come as the year unfolds.

April Events

Lincoln Road’s Miami Beach Pride Installations

Lincoln Road is embracing its role as a cultural cornerstone for Miami Beach Pride with a playful yet meaningful art installation that celebrates inclusivity, unity, and resilience. From April 1 through June 30, the street will feature two massive sculptures by Facundo Yebne of FLY Miami Art, made from thousands of multicolored rubber ducks. Proud Love, an 8-foot-tall heart, and UnityBeak, a powerful sculpture of two kissing ducks, will serve as visual tributes to the power of love and community. Visitors can engage with these eye-catching pieces and reflect on their personal experiences with love and identity while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of Lincoln Road. For more information and upcoming events, click here. Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

Felice Brickell x Acqua di Parma Multi-Sensory Dining Experience

Felice Brickell has partnered with Acqua di Parma to celebrate the launch of their luxurious new eau de parfum, Buongiorno, starting April 1. Inspired by the vibrant notes of basil, lemon, rosemary, and cedarwood, Felice’s beverage team has crafted two exclusive cocktails that capture the essence of this captivating fragrance. Throughout the month of April, guests can enjoy bespoke cocktails and Tuscan-inspired bites while immersing themselves in the sophisticated Buongiorno experience. Each guest will also receive a complimentary Acqua di Parma gift bag featuring a Buongiorno candle and perfume vial. For more information and to make a reservation, click here. 1450 Brickell Ave Ste. 110, Miami

Wellness Wednesdays at Esplanade Aventura

Esplanade at Aventura is redefining midweek relaxation with Wellness Wednesdays, a thoughtfully curated series running every Wednesday from April 2 to May 28. This exclusive lineup invites guests to indulge in self-care through elevated dining specials and express wellness experiences. Recharge with 15% off nourishing bowls at Sweetgreen, a special $20 Pure Barre class, and a luxe three-course power lunch at STK. Pinstripes offers a BOGO deal on wholesome favorites, while The Amalfi Llama presents a refined selection of fresh, high-quality dishes. For a tailored wellness touch, Fit2Run provides complimentary foot-scanning and gait analysis, and beginning in May, Hästens introduces a Sleep Spa experience featuring sound bowl therapy, guided meditation, and personalized sleep consultations. For more information, click here. 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

LIV Golf Miami

LIV Golf Miami sets the stage for an action-packed day on Wednesday, April 2, blending elite competition with community engagement. The morning kicks off with Smash for Success x Fairway Futures, a behind-the-scenes career discovery event where young adults can explore the inner workings of sports media, hospitality, and event operations. Fans and media alike can tune into exclusive press conferences featuring golf legends Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Joaquin Niemann. At 9:25 a.m., a photo opportunity will spotlight Masters Champions and 2025 Invitees, capturing a moment of golf history in the making. In the afternoon, Potential, Unleashed welcomes children of all abilities for an inspiring introduction to the game, reinforcing LIV Golf’s commitment to inclusivity and community connection. For more information, click here. 4400 NW 87th Ave., Miami

nightLAB: Nature Unleashed Presented by The Frost Museum

Celebrate Earth Month with a special adults-only night at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science on Wednesday, April 2, from 7-11 p.m. during nightLAB: Nature Unleashed. Explore the Bugs exhibit, catch a live science stage show, and immerse yourself in a planetarium show about fungi. Enjoy delicious Asian-inspired bites like shrimp shumai and pork bao buns, and sip on the exclusive Pink Petal cocktail, a vibrant mix of rum, hibiscus tea, pineapple juice, and agave syrup. This evening offers the perfect blend of food, drinks, and science in a fun, interactive setting. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Gilmore Girls Mini Marathon at Rooftop Cinema Club

Celebrate the arrival of spring with an enchanting Gilmore Girls mini marathon under the stars at Rooftop Cinema Club on April 3. Immerse yourself in the charm of Stars Hollow, where wit, romance, and timeless storytelling take center stage. Secure your tickets before they’re gone—after all, you wouldn’t want to find yourself in a bidding war as intense as Dean and Jess vying for Rory’s picnic basket. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. 1212 Lincoln Rd 6th Level, Miami Beach

Yellow Lemon Café Pop-Up

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Lemon Yellow is bringing its original vision to life with the Yellow Lemon Café pop-up at The Moore’s fourth-floor gallery, opening April 3. Running throughout April, the café reimagines an alternate reality where Lemon Yellow began as a café instead of a design studio, offering a space for creativity, conversation, and community. Guests can enjoy complimentary coffee, with non-members able to grab wristbands at the front desk for entry. Design talks will take place every Monday and Wednesday at 7 p.m., transforming the space into a dynamic hub for collaboration. The pop-up will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closing on April 30. For more information, click here. 4040 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, Fourth Floor Gallery

Tortuga Music Festival Kickoff Event at W Fort Lauderdale

On April 3 at 4:30 p.m., W Fort Lauderdale kicks off the Tortuga Music Festival weekend with live music, country-inspired cocktails, and exciting entertainment. Guests can enjoy line dancing, a live band, and a raffle at 6:30 p.m., where prizes include Tortuga Music Festival GA tickets and a day pass to the WET rooftop pool. Y-100 talent will be in attendance, keeping the energy high, while The Pretty Nomad boutique pops up with customizable cowboy hats. Sip on themed drinks like cowboy coffee and a Florida-inspired orange paloma while soaking in the festival spirit. For more information, click here. 401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Temple Bar Pop-Up at Moxy South Beach

On April 3 and 4, Mezcalista at Moxy South Beach will host an exclusive two-night affair with New York City’s legendary Temple Bar and renowned bartenders Samantha Casuga and Noeli Sanabria. Known for its sophisticated atmosphere, Temple Bar, which has been a Manhattan icon since 1989, was revitalized in 2021 to become one of the city’s most sought-after cocktail spots. Guests can indulge in three signature cocktails crafted with Brooklyn’s Misguided Spirits during this special mixology pop-up, available both nights from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Don’t miss the chance to experience this unforgettable collaboration in Miami! For more information and to RSVP, click here. 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Tortuga Music Festival

Set along the stunning shores of Fort Lauderdale, Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival returns for its 12th year from April 4 to 6, bringing a weekend of live music and coastal celebration. Headlined by Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Keith Urban, the festival also features a dynamic lineup including Gary Allan, Rodney Atkins, Ludacris, Parker McCollum, Cody Jinks, and rising stars on the Next From Nashville Stage. Beyond the music, Tortuga is dedicated to ocean conservation, having raised nearly $5 million for marine preservation since 2013. Guests can explore Rock the Ocean’s Conservation Village, where advocacy and entertainment come together for a meaningful cause. To learn more about the festival and its conservation efforts, click here. 1100 Seabreeze Blvd. Ft. Lauderdale

Stitch Lab in the Miami Design District

Stitch Lab returns to the Miami Design District for its eighth edition from Friday, April 4, to Sunday, April 6, bringing together 40 Latin American designers from Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, and beyond. Held at Paradise Plaza, this highly anticipated pop-up will showcase a curated selection of spring collections, including apparel, handbags, and fine jewelry. Free and open to the public, the event offers a unique shopping experience that highlights the creativity and craftsmanship of Latin American fashion. No RSVP is required—just stop by and explore the latest in design. For more information, click here. Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St #3547, Miami

Tortuga Music Festival Pop-Up at Hyatt Centric Las Olas

Get festival-ready in style at Hyatt Centric Las Olas with a special Tortuga Music Festival pop-up on Saturday, April 5. Local, woman-owned brand EMM Jewels will be on-site, offering a chance to design custom cowboy hats, hair clips, and accessories to perfect your country-chic look. Before heading to the beach, enjoy a cowgirl cosmo or indulge in a southern comfort melt from the hotel’s exclusive festival-inspired menu. Whether you're accessorizing or sipping something special, this pre-festival event is the perfect way to kick off your Tortuga weekend. For more information, click here. 100 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Miami Beach Pride Parade

Miami Beach Pride is excited to announce the return of the 17th Annual Miami Beach Pride Parade on Sunday, April 6, 2025, starting at 12:00 p.m. This vibrant parade will take over iconic Ocean Drive, highlighting a 12-day celebration that unites South Florida’s LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Expect extravagant floats, dazzling drag queens, and the signature welcoming spirit of Miami Beach Pride as the parade spans from 5th St. to 14th St.. This year’s Grand Marshals include internationally acclaimed performer Sasha Colby, a champion for trans visibility and social justice. Join the celebration of inclusivity, unity, and joy at one of Miami’s most anticipated events of the year! For more information about the parade and upcoming events, click here. Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

Vibe & Thrive at DUA Miami’s Lost Explorer Mezcal and Ahana Yoga Class

On Saturday, April 5, DUA Miami presents a special edition of Vibe & Thrive, featuring the Lost Explorer Mezcal Program and an Ahana Yoga class with Berfin Gerz. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., guests can explore vibrant poolside booths showcasing local artisans and wellness brands while enjoying live music in the Rhino Room and Poolside Lounge. Experience the perfect blend of wellness and culture as you sip mezcal and unwind with yoga by the pool. This event is free to attend, with some wellness classes available for a fee. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. 1300 S Miami Ave, Miami

Lengua Conference at The Hub Miami

The highly anticipated Lengua Conference returns to Miami on April 9 and 10 at The Hub Miami, bringing together food, technology, and hospitality innovators for two days of cutting-edge panels, thought-provoking talks, and exclusive culinary experiences. With a powerhouse lineup featuring renowned chefs like Michelle Bernstein, Stefano Secchi, Daniel Garwood, and Jose Mendin, along with industry experts such as Dan Saladino and Sushma Dwivedi, this year’s event is set to inspire chefs, restaurateurs, and F&B leaders. Attendees can look forward to culinary highlights like lunch by chef Chintan Pandya and exclusive chef collaboration dinners, including one-night-only events at Torno Subito and Sunny’s Steakhouse, making it a must-attend event for those at the forefront of food innovation and sustainability. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. 228 NE 59th St., Miami

R House Wynwood’s First Ever Public Contest: Drag Race Reunion & Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown

Celebrate the Drag Race Reunion & Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown at R House on Friday, April 11 with their first-ever public Lip Sync Battle contest. The night kicks off with a viewing party for the Emmy-winning show’s dramatic lip-sync smackdown, where the queens battle for a spot in the season finale. Following the show, the stage at R House will light up for a live lip-sync competition between R House's own queens. Here’s the twist: R House followers can submit their fiercest lip-sync performance videos to @RHouseWynwood on Instagram or TikTok. The top two voted contestants will battle it out live on stage, making for a night of unforgettable performances, surprise guests, and plenty of fierce fun! For more information and to make reservations, click here. 2727 NW 2nd Ave., Miami

InterContinental Miami’s Paws Patio™ Food Fest

InterContinental Miami is bringing back its beloved Paws Patio™ Food Fest on April 12. Hosted by Funky Moet, the event kicks off at 2 p.m with live DJ beats, photo ops, swag bags, and gourmet pup treats from YumPup, Raw Instincts, and Moon Dog Barkery. While pups enjoy their treats, humans can sip on cocktails and savor bites available for purchase. Attendance is free for humans and $22 per pup, with tickets now available on Eventbrite. With a recent $40 million renovation and top-tier pet amenities, InterContinental Miami remains the go-to destination for luxury-loving pet parents. For more information, click here. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami

Art Walk at Wynwood Marketplace

Art Walk returns to Wynwood Marketplace on April 12th for an unforgettable evening where art, music, and community collide in the heart of Miami’s creative hub. From 3-11:30 p.m., guests can enjoy live art demonstrations, family-friendly activities, and a unique shopping experience featuring local vendors. The first 100 guests to RSVP and arrive before 5 p.m. will receive a complimentary vodka cocktail. Local artists will transform blank canvases into masterpieces in real-time, while kids can engage in arts and crafts. This dynamic event also offers a chance to shop one-of-a-kind finds from Wynwood’s signature style. 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Miami

SHINGO’s Exclusive Gallery Event

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, SHINGO in Coral Gables will host an exclusive gallery event from 12- 4 p.m., blending Japanese artistry, culture, and culinary excellence. Guests can enjoy exquisite bites prepared by chef Shingo Akikuni, paired with green tea and sake, while exploring a curated collection of Japanese art, including Bizen-ware, Asahiyaki, and Tambayaki, all available at a 20% discount. The experience will feature a traditional Matcha Ceremony and the elegance of Ikebana flower arrangements, offering a sensory journey like no other. Attendees will also have the chance to meet chef Shingo and learn about his unique fusion of art and culinary mastery. For more information and ticket purchases, click here.112 Alhambra Cir, Coral Gables

Disco for the Dolls at Rooftop Cinema Club

Step into a world of shimmering beats and unapologetic main character energy at Rooftop Cinema Club’s Disco for the Dolls Silent Disco on April 17. With a curated soundtrack of Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter, expect nothing less than an electrifying night of zero skips and pure pop perfection. Slip into sequins, turn up the glam, and lose yourself in the rhythm—because if you're not drenched in glitter and belting out lyrics into the night, you’re simply not doing it right. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. 1212 Lincoln Rd 6th Level, Miami Beach

On the Wings of Hermès at The Hangar at Regatta Barbour

Hermès brings its whimsical world tour, On the Wings of Hermès, to Miami from April 18–27 (closed April 21) at The Hangar at Regatta Harbour. This poetic, multisensory performance—crafted by Belgian director Jaco Van Dormael and choreographer Michèle Anne De Mey—unfolds across seven enchanting vignettes where Hermès objects and delicate figurines come to life. Following stops in Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Singapore, the experience now lands in Coconut Grove, inviting guests to step into an imaginative universe that captures the house’s playful spirit. Admission is complimentary with advance registration here. 3385 Pan American Dr., Miami

Choreographers Showcase Presented by The Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami

This April, Lincoln Road invites locals and visitors to experience a dynamic lineup of events celebrating the season and community spirit. From an interactive Orchid & Plant Show to the Spring Student Art & Music Showcase, the pedestrian promenade will be filled with family-friendly activities, wellness programs, and live performances. On April 19, the Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami will present its Choreographers Showcase from 8-10 p.m., a free outdoor performance highlighting emerging choreographic talent. Led by artistic director Eriberto Jimenez, the showcase introduces fresh perspectives while honoring the company’s rich artistic tradition. For more information, click here. Euclid Oval, 660 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

Bacardi HEAT Rally x Ball and Chain

Get ready for the ultimate pre-game rally Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m, as the Bacardi HEAT Rally takes over the iconic Ball & Chain. Watch the HEAT vs. Cavaliers game on big screens while enjoying special appearances from the HEAT dancers, mascot, DJ, and Hoop Troop. The party continues with live salsa, signature dancers, and a festive Hora Loca to keep the energy flowing. Sip on refreshing Bacardi cocktail specials like the Guava Mo HEAT o, White Hot Colada, and Bananita Daiquiri. This free, all-ages event is the perfect way to kick off the game night! For more information, click here. 1513 SW 8th St., Miami

Faris Saleh Presents Your World in Oysters and Pearls Exhibit

Step into a world where memories shimmer like pearls—artist Faris Saleh presents Your World in Oysters and Pearls, an evocative new exhibit showcasing 15 years of oyster shells transformed into deeply personal works of art. Taking place on Tuesday, April 23, from 6-8 p.m., this one-of-a-kind showing features pieces crafted from oysters gathered across restaurants, hotels, and hidden corners throughout the U.S. and Europe. Each shell carries a story—moments spent with loved ones, meals that lingered, places that left a mark. Through his intricate and soulful artistry, Saleh invites viewers to see reflections of their own journey within the textures and imperfections of these natural treasures. Your World in Oysters and Pearls is more than an exhibition—it’s a mirror into the beauty of shared experience, nostalgia, and the quiet magic of found objects turned into timeless keepsakes. For more information, click here. 715 5th Main St., Miami Beach

Julia & Henry’s First-Ever Soccer Tournament

Julia & Henry’s, Downtown Miami’s premier multi-level food hall, is launching The Downtown Cup, a first-of-its-kind tournament from April 25-27. The event will transform Flagler Street with a pop-up pitch, the Delta & LATAM Soccer Field, offering players of all ages and skill levels a chance to compete for exciting prizes. Champions in the adult division will win five roundtrip flights to South America, courtesy of Delta and LATAM, while runners-up will enjoy Michelin-recognized dining experiences. The tournament is open to 5v5 teams in three divisions: Adults (15+), Teens (11-14), and Kids (10 & under). Registration is $20 per player, with a $100 team entry fee, and the deadline to sign up is April 23. For more information and to register, click here. 200 E Flagler St., Miami

Young Musicians Unite’s 12th Annual Gala

Get ready to groove for a great cause as Young Musicians Unite hosts its 12th Annual Gala on Saturday, April 26 at Mana Wynwood. This year’s theme, Studio 54 Glamour, promises a night of dazzling disco, live performances, and a powerful mission to raise funds for free music education across Miami-Dade. Hosted by Kunya Rowley with Gala Chair Kaisa Levine and a special appearance by actress Gabrielle Anwar, the evening will highlight YMU’s impact and showcase performances by students from over 75 schools. With a goal to surpass last year’s $1M raise, the gala directly supports music education programs that empower more than 12,000 local students. Guests can expect an unforgettable night of style, community, and music that matters. For more information, to purchase tickets or donate, click here. 318 NW 23rd St, Miami

Exclusive Tattoo Pop-Up with Tattooed by Tessa at Moxy South Beach

Moxy South Beach is turning up the heat on Saturday, April 26, from 4-9 p.m. with an exclusive tattoo pop-up featuring Miami’s own Tattooed by Tessa. Known for her intricate fine line work and detail-driven designs, Tessa Johnston blends artistry with intention, creating timeless tattoos inspired by the energy and beauty of the Magic City. Whether you’re going bold, keeping it minimal, or just in the mood for a little inked fun, this is your chance to get tattooed by one of the city's best. Limited spots are available, so RSVP and sign up here. 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Earth Day Fest at Smorgasburg Miami

Smorgasburg Miami is going green for its 3rd Annual Earth Fest, April 26–27, from 12-8 p.m. in Wynwood. Rooted in flavor and sustainability, this two-day celebration brings together conscious living, community vibes, and creative flair. Expect the usual crowd-favorite food lineup plus 10–15 pop-up vendors offering everything from local plants and organic honey to sustainable fashion and vintage gems. Guests can enjoy eco-friendly eats, live music by Lotus Collective and Jolt Radio DJs, yoga and workout classes, live portrait painting, and a hands-on community garden experience. For more information, click here. 2600 NW 2nd Ave., Miami

14th Annual UKG & Salah Foundation Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K

Join the fight against impaired driving at the 14th Annual UKG & Salah Foundation Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. in downtown Fort Lauderdale. This powerful community event brings together thousands of runners, walkers, and supporters to raise awareness and funds to help end drunk and drugged driving. Participants can enjoy children’s activities, live performances, and an awards ceremony while supporting a cause that has raised nearly $4 million to save lives and assist victims in South Florida. Both in-person and virtual participation options are available, with every dollar donated staying in the community. To register or learn more, click here. SE 1st Avenue and Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

a’Riva at Harbour Club’s Shoppable Brunch Experience

Celebrate the season of gifting and gathering at a’Riva at Harbour Club’s shoppable brunch experience on Sunday, April 27, from 12:30- 4 p.m. Enjoy a delicious brunch with seasonal specials and expertly crafted cocktails while browsing a curated selection of pop-ups from some of Miami’s favorite local brands. Featured vendors include Hevron with chic wardrobe staples, Taja Collection, offering customizable home accessories, and Sincerely Jewelry, showcasing timeless, delicate pieces. Whether shopping for a gift or treating yourself, this event combines great food and unique finds in a vibrant setting. For more information and to book reservations, click here. 766 Bay Rd. Miami

Follow Your Rainbow: 5th Annual Faena Art Fundraising Gala

On Tuesday, April 29, Faena Art hosts its 5th Annual Fundraising Gala, Follow Your Rainbow, at the iconic Faena Miami Beach. The radiant evening will unveil a new immersive installation by internationally renowned artist Joel Mesler, setting the tone for a night filled with joy, color, and creativity. Hosted by Alan and Grace Faena, the event celebrates the nonprofit’s mission to champion boundary-breaking artistic expression and support emerging talent. Proceeds from the gala will directly benefit Faena Art’s public programming, experimental commissions, educational initiatives, and the Faena Prize for the Arts—all designed to enrich Miami’s cultural landscape. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

The Alinea Group x Faena Miami Beach 20th Anniversary Tour

The Alinea Group returns to Faena Miami Beach from April 30 to May 25 to celebrate its 20th Anniversary Tour. Chef Grant Achatz, known for creating one of the world’s most celebrated restaurants, will bring Alinea’s groundbreaking culinary experiences back to the iconic hotel, marking a nostalgic return to where Alinea held its unforgettable residency in 2016. This stop is part of a special tour visiting three cities, featuring collaborations with renowned chefs. Reservations for this exclusive event are now available here. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach