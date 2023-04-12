Have a 'White Lotus'-Like Experience at These Top 10 Luxury Global Resorts

By Jasmin Rosemberg By Jasmin Rosemberg | | Lifestyle Travel

These favorite lavish resorts from around the world will make you feel like you're on the set of White Lotus—colorful cast of characters not included.



1. Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Set on 15 acres of the Wailea Coast, this stunning 383-room beachfront property was the actual site where Season 1 of White Lotus was filmed over an eight-month period. While the Pineapple Suite featured on the series was fictitious, guests at this 5-star 5-diamond resort can opt for the Complete Suite Experience package and stay in one of 21 oceanfront suites, where they'll have access to a dedicated guest experience team and the exclusive Club Floor level. Spring hotel visitors can also learn hula dancing, enjoy the adults-only Serenity Pool, or work on their wellness a la Jennifer Coolidge with a Revitalized Health Optimization Program in collaboration with Next|Health. fourseasons.com/maui



2. San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel

Located on Sicily’s east coast in the quaint seaside town of Taormina, this 111-room hotel where season 2 of White Lotus was filmed consists of two wings. The Ancient Convent Wing was built on the site of a 14th-century convent, and the Grand Hotel Wing is a Liberty-style structure added in 1896. The chic property features historical architecture and frescoes from the convent as well as an infinity pool that blends with the Ionian Sea. Dine on traditional Sicilian cuisine at the Michelin-starred restaurant by Chef Massimo Mantarro, which offers picturesque vies of Mount Etna and Taormina Bay. fourseasons.com/taormina



3. Atlantis Paradise Island

This favorite resort in Paradise Island in the Bahamas connects guests to the history, art and food of the Bahamas. Opt to stay in one of five hotel options: the grand recently renovated The Royal, family-friendly The Coral, the water-side villas at Harborside Resort, the all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove or the residential-style rooms at The Reef. With the 2023 opening of chef Michael White’s Italian restaurant Paranza at The Cove, Atlantis will become the only resort in the region with three Michelin star-rated chefs: White, Nobu Matsuhisa and José Andrés. In addition to enjoying marine activities, golf, spa treatments and more, guests can also look forward to the renovation of the Atlantis Casino, guestroom renovations in The Royal Towers and Somewhere Else, a brand-new hotel opening in 2024. atlantisbahamas.com



4. Ibiza Gran Hotel

Experience the sun, sea and beauty of Ibiza amid jaw-dropping views of Formentera at this luxurious escape in the heart of Ibiza’s “golden mile.” Ibiza Gran Hotel offers 189 modern loft-style suites—including Gran Suite Dalt Villa, one of the largest and most exceptional suites on the island, which will be unveiled following a refresh this June. The longstanding independently-owned five-star hotel also features the only casino on the island, an extensive art collection, two pools, a top-notch spa focused on wellness, a new nightspot and five award-winning restaurants. La Gaia by Óscar Molina was recently awarded a Michelin star and Club Chinois is the sister venue of the famed Park Chinois in London. ibizagranhotel.com



5. Kalesma Mykonos

Have a luxury and authentically Greek experience in Mykonos in one of this luxe hotel's 12 one-bedroom suites, 13 new one-bedroom villas or two grand villas. Enjoy chef Costas Tsingas' Cycladic specialties from Pere Ubu, or admire art by Serbian artist Aleksandar Vac that nods to the area's mythical history. When it reopened for the season on April 14, Kalesma unveiled a brand-new spa with products and treatments by Dr. Barbara Sturm in addition to two treatment rooms, a hammam and a cryotherapy area. Kalesma also offers new summer experiences—such as a visit to a local family homestead for a historic look at the original Mykonos. kalesmamykonos.com





6. Baha Mar

With three different hotel experiences—Grand Hyatt, SLS Baha Mar and Rosewood Baha Mar—Baha Mar in the breathtaking Bahamas has upscale options for every kind of vacationer. Baha Mar also offers a myriad of activities, from golf on the Jack Nicklaus-designed 18-hole course to treatments at ESPA spa to stunning pools. With more than 45 restaurants, bars and lounges, Baha Mar is a culinary paradise with restaurants including Cafe Boulud, Cleo, Katsuya, The Palms, Sugar Factor and Umami Burger. The Bahamas will also be celebrating its 50th Anniversary in July with country-wide programming, and Baha Mar is planning junkanoo performances, fireworks and other festivities, making it the perfect summer destination. bahamar.com



7. San Ysidro Ranch

Now celebrating its 130th anniversary, this historic Santa Barbara property set on a citrus ranch first welcomed guests in 1893 and has played host to famous figures including John and Jacqueline Kennedy (who spent their 1953 honeymoon there), Winston Churchill, Audrey Hepburn and Lucille Ball. Today, the California ranch is a peaceful escape complete with 38 vine-covered cottages surrounded by lush greenery, award-winning restaurant The Stonehouse and more. The resort just unveiled a special wine and culinary experience in its 14,000-bottle wine cellar, The Secret Cellar, comprised of three wine-pairing menus inspired by the world's top wine regions with dishes by executive chef Matthew Johnson. sanysidroranch.com



8. Adare Manor

This 842-acre whimsical estate in Ireland offers unique indoor and outdoor activities from the whole family—including falconry, clay pigeon shooting, archery, and horse and carriage rides. Guests of the transporting hotel can also enjoy a memorable dining experience at the only Michelin-starred restaurant in the region, a spa experience with 111SKIN and a new state-of-the-art Padel Club wellness facility. This summer, visitors can partake in brand-new experiences such as gourmet picnics on the scenic grounds. adaremanor.com



The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

9. Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

Experience the white beach coves and island life at this secluded retreat, which offers exclusive accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton Estate. Your private beach residence comes complete with an exclusive cove, an integrated sundeck with an infinity pool, indoor and outdoor living space, and a full kitchen. A primary bedroom boasts a private outdoor pool in addition to a spa room for in-room signature wellness treatments like the Bamford Signature Journey 150-minutes healing treatment. On this curated trip, guests can receive a specially-designed itinerary, a dedicated Arisa Meeha or personal butler and a private buggy for resort transportation. Summer visitors can also look forward to programming with special guests like healer Emma Knowles and musican Ash. ritzcarlton.com



10. Deplar Farm

This picturesque 28,000-square-foot lodge situated on Iceland’s remote Troll Peninsula is a converted sheep farm that opened in 2016. The accommodations for up to 34 guests include 13 en-suite bedrooms, an indoor/outdoor salt water ppool with swim-up bar, sauna and steam room, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, a state-of-the-art spa with two flotation tanks, a gym and yoga room, and two heli-pads. New experiences include a Lake House and Ghost Farm, and summer is peak season to enjoy the full range of Icelandic activities—from axe throwing to archery to lake fishing. elevenexperience.com/deplar-farm-iceland