Here Are Your Top Ten Favorite Stories From Miami In 2023

2023 in the Magic City has come and gone, and the results are in—here are the top 10 stories you devoured this year, ranging from our guide to the best hair salons to a compilation of the most fascinating facts about Miami. In a city as dynamic as ours, the recommendations are endless and the experiences are second to none. Cheers to another year of exploring the best of Miami and sharing the scoop with you, our dedicated readers.

Miami Gets Ready To Host The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show made a splash with a star-studded appearance at W South Beach as part of July’s swim week, featuring Ocean Drive’s cover star Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Christen Harper, Nicole Williams English and the seven Swim Search finalists vying for the 2024 issue Rookie position.

Indulge And Relax At These Miami Spas For Miami Spa Months

Miami Spa Months in July and August are some of the most relaxing and rejuvenating months of the year, and that may or may not have to do with the premium pampering deals offered by Miami’s most luxurious spas. From facials to full-body restoration rituals, Miami transforms into a cleansing haven every summer with Miami Spa Months

The 4 Best Hair Salons In Miami

Keeping our tresses healthy and luxurious is a beauty regimen necessity, and these four hair salons in Miami are excelling at doing just that. Now is the time to leave the salon with a refreshed cut and color to take on the new year.

8 Miami Over-the-Top Party Dinner Destinations



When in Miami, you not only go clubbing afterhours, but clubbing comes to you when you’re eating dinner. Dinner-with-a-show has never looked so good than at these contenders.

The Best 5 Horseback Riding Experiences In Miami

Did you know that the Miami area is a hotspot for horseback riding? Saddle up at nearby stables and farms to immerse yourself in nature and bond with these incredible creatures.

6 Caribbean Destinations Just A Short Flight From Miami To Spend Thanksgiving

While gathering around a turkey dinner might be the move for many when it comes to Thanksgiving, some prefer to use the break as an opportunity to jet off to tropical locales. Thankfully, Miami is just a short flight away from the Caribbean.

The Most Decadent All-You-Can-Eat Brunches In Miami

Brunching like a boss is made easy at these all-you-can-eat brunches that offer feasts ranging across every food category. Feed us all the carbs.

11 Fascinating Facts About Miami

Miami was built upon an incredible history, starting with the fact it was founded by a woman named Julia Tuttle. Home to the largest cruise ship port in the world and the first ever Burger King, it’s safe to say Miami is full of surprising tidbits.

Best Sneaker Stores In Miami

It’s hard to imagine a moment in time when sneakers won’t be in. Comfort and style are fashion’s top pillars currently, and these Miami sneaker stores are selling kicks that check off both.

12 Best Pool Parties In Miami

You don’t have to look hard to find a pool party in Miami, but this list steers you toward the most notable, whether it be a splashy day rave or peaceful afternoon on a lounge chair.

