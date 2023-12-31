Visit Indonesia's Best Restaurants With 'Toque 12'

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture

Executive chef Phil Davenport hosts Toque 12, now on M/LUX, which reveals picks for the best restaurants in Indonesia.

Kayuputi at the St. Regis Bali Resort in Nusa Dua is one of the venues. In the episode, Chef Oscar Perez takes Davenport behind-the-scenes of the restaurant's most exciting dishes.

Other restuarants in the region that are highlighted include Ku De Ta, Amuz, Otto Lobby, Daya At Ayana Resort And Spa.

Watch the Kayputi episode below: