Tortuga Brings Genre-Spanning Musical Acts To Fort Lauderdale

Culture, Events, Entertainment,

By: Sophia Lalaounis By: Sophia Lalaounis | | Culture, Events, Entertainment,

Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival gears up for its 12th year, bringing together top country, rock and pop acts—all while championing ocean conservation efforts.



Tortuga Music Festival will bring an unforgettable weekend of music and ocean conservation. PHOTO BY ALIVECOVERAGE/FLY HIGH FILMS

Set along the stunning shores of Fort Lauderdale, Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival returns for its 12th year, offering an unforgettable weekend of live music and coastal revelry. In partnership with Live Nation, the ACM Festival of the Year will take place April 4 to 6, with Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Keith Urban headlining this epic showdown.

Bringing a dynamic mix of top-charting artists and genre-spanning acts, including Rodney Atkins, Shaboozey, Caylee Hammack, Ludacris, Parker McCollum, Cody Jinks, Megan Moroney and more, Tortuga Music Festival offers something for everyone with a one-of-a-kind beach experience.

Beyond the music, Tortuga leads in ocean conservation, having raised nearly $5 million for marine preservation efforts since its inception in 2013. Honored with the Bronze Stevie Award for Sustainability Leadership, the festival invites guests to explore Rock the Ocean’s Conservation Village, where advocacy meets entertainment in a truly impactful way.

1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort. Lauderdale,@tortugamusicfestival