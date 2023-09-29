Tory Burch Co-Founder Lists Miami Beach Estate for $49 Million

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Home & Real Estate People Celebrity

Christopher Burch, co-founder of fashion brand Tory Burch and CEO of venture firm Burch Creative Capital, is looking to sell his North Bay Road estate for $49 million. Burch married fashion designer Tory Burch in 1996 and helped launch her fashion brand in 2004 before their split in 2007. Later in 2012, he sold most of his stake in the company for $650 million, according to Forbes.

The eight-bed, eight-bath mansion showcases South Florida living infused with a classic post-modern design on a 32,085-square-foot lot. With open views of Downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay, the waterfront property boasts pristinely manicured grounds that house stately courtyards, a three-car garage, summer kitchen, pool, hot tub and cold plunge, situated along an oversized dock that faces 139 feet of water.

Ornate embroidered curtains and detailed trimming can be found within the interior that evokes warmth and character throughout. The upstairs includes the master along with two additional bedrooms equipped with private bathrooms and closets, while the downstairs features a spacious bedroom that could serve as an alternate master. The kitchen features spectacular vaulted ceilings with wood paneling, connecting to a large dining area, separate prep kitchen, breakfast nook and dedicated butler’s pantry.

5050 N Bay Road is listed by Mirce Curkoski and Albert Justo with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.