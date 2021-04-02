The ‘Traditional’ Journey: From Starting as a Local Dispensary to Becoming a Leading Name in the Cannabis Market

Karishhma Ashwin | April 2, 2021 | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

Cannabis, which are found in various forms, have been the subject of debate for its medicinal properties for years. Now, The National Institute on Drug Abuse has agreed to the fact that “the whole, unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts can be used to treat symptoms of illnesses and other conditions.” Here’s one organization that was one of the firsts to realize marijuana’s medicinal properties decades ago. They invested heavily into the research and development of using cannabis as a healing agent and today they have grown from a local dispensary to become a prominent name in the cannabis market. Here’s their story. Let’s delve.

Traditionally, as a local dispensary, they have been held in high regard for treating their customers with utmost care. In an effort to give people holistic healthcare solutions, this group decided to include cannabis in their portfolio of medical services. They founded their cannabis brand after discovering that cannabis contains Cannabidiol or CBD. CBD is a chemical that triggers the brain to make it function better without having the brain to go through a 'distorted' high. Cannabis also contains THC which is known for its pain relieving properties. Looking at these health benefits of cannabis, the group decided to transform its local dispensary into a cannabis healing hub. Their mission – to grow high quality cannabis and help the community by giving back.

What started as a local dispensary selling medicinal cannabis a decade ago is today the most sought-after cannabis company that sells pristine quality cannabis. Their employees and customers vouch for the organization’s quality and service standards.

The Goal

The organization’s goal is to be one of the biggest cannabis and lifestyle brands in the world. Looking at their track record and future plans, it won’t be any surprise to see them wearing the crown soon. One of their major accomplishments include being the main sponsor for the upcoming Nor Cal Cannabis cup. They have been following a vertically integrated business strategy – from growing the plant to directly selling it to the consumer. Other notable achievements include — organizing not for profit podcasts and successful charity food truck initiatives for the needy. For instance, they had run a charity food truck program for the homeless in Los Angeles.

All these successful endeavors for the well-being of people garnered them a strong brand recognition in the Los Angeles area as a leading cannabis brand with a loyal customer base.