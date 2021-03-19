Traditional Is Creating Non-Profit Podcasts on the Recreational Use of Cannabis

By Karishhma Ashwin Mago | March 19, 2021 |

The use of cannabis dates as far back as the 14th century but its relationship with the U.S.A is a relatively young one. Colorado was the first state to see the legalization of recreational cannabis in 2012. Fifteen states have since followed suit by legalizing the use of recreational cannabis, the number of states that allow the medicinal use of cannabis currently numbers thirty-six. This is the climate that Traditional exists within, Traditional is a cannabis supplier that aims to give back to the community while also providing carefully grown cannabis. This mission statement has resulted in the creation of Traditional’s non-profit podcast about recreational cannabis.

Traditional hopes to spread the word of the benefits of cannabis and destigmatize its recreational use, through the medium of podcasting. The podcast is continuing to have a ‘moment’ the medium is giving a platform to overlooked interests and recreations. Traditional is contributing to this underdog movement with their non-profit podcast that explores the recreational use of cannabis, a reactional activity that is steeped in misinformation and taboo. Despite its journey in and out of favor with government bodies and sections of the American public, cannabis has held onto its loyal community of those who believe in the reactional and medicinal importance of cannabis. These are the people that Traditional grows their product for and the people that they are creating content for. Though, Traditional does hope that their non-profit podcast can also reach those who are not a part of this community but are hoping to gain a greater understanding of the recreational use of cannabis.

Traditional launched a decade ago, originally selling just medicinal cannabis before becoming a vertically integrated cannabis company. The integration of their company allows them to control growing and extraction and then supply their carefully created product straight to their customers. Traditional has a strong following in the Los Angeles area, where positive word of mouth has brought them to prominence in the community.

The recreational use of cannabis has a storied history and Traditional plans for their non-profit podcast to be there to report on its future trends.