9 Fun Travis Kelce Fashion Moments

By: Denise Warner
By: Denise Warner
|
September 28, 2023
|
Style & Beauty
Travis Kelce needs no introduction.
See Also: Here's Where To Get The Shorts Taylor Swift Wore To The Chiefs Game
But the two-time Super Bowl champion, who plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has a few more eyes on him lately since Taylor Swift showed up to support him last weekend.
While Kelce might be most recognizable wearing his number 87 jersey—sales of which spiked 400% after Swift attended Sunday's game—he's a bit of a fashionista off the field.
See nine fun fashion moments from the football player.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)
A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)
A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)
Photography by: Jason Sean Weiss, BFA.com; Angela Pham & Zack Whitford, BFA.com; Matteo Prandoni, BFA.com; John Salangsang, BFA.com