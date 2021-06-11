Treat Dad To The Finest CBD This Father’s Day

By Botanika Life | June 11, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature Sponsored Post Lifestyle Feature

Finding the perfect gift for your Dad is always tricky. It’s been a tough year… treat your Dad for the relaxing and restorative relief he needs. Whether he’s into golfing, tennis, boxing or experiences aches and pains from everyday life, Botanika Life has something Dads will love - pre or post workout, or just for some extra relief.

Botanika Life Co-Founder Benny Shabtai is a beloved father and grandfather who created Botanika Life, a line of luxury wellness products knowing that when he properly cared for his body and mind, he could bring his best self to the table and help others do the same.

The Botanika Life PAIN RELIEF ROLLER, has got your back... literally! Whether Dad’s muscles and joints are sore from a workout or daily discomfort, this pain relief roller is perfect for your main man. The Pain Relief Roller with lidocaine, menthol, and a powerful 1000mg of full spectrum CBD will work to deeply penetrate problem areas for maximum results and pain relief. Dads can use it for pre or post exercise recovery to relieve inflammation and pain while soothing sore muscles and joints.

Botanika Life, a collection of clean luxury lifestyle and wellness products that thoughtfully infuse full spectrum CBD into the purest ingredients, is available online at Botanika.Life in addition to retail partners Violet + Grace at the 1 Hotel, The Setai, and most recently, Neiman Marcus, both online and in stores across the U.S. and Bergdorf Goodman.