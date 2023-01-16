By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Culture Entertainment Community

Is conquering your fear of heights or seeking more thrilling adventures some of your 2023 resolutions? Well, now you can, thanks to the recently opened Treetop Trekking Miami, South Florida's first and only aerial zip line adventure park.

See Also: The Real Housewives of Miami Talk Everything Season 5, Balancing Life And The Magic City

Adults and children can choose from three thrilling aerial courses, including the Explorer Trek, Thrill Seeker Trek, and Discovery Course for ages 9+ and 5+. The courses are color-coded according to difficulty level and offer more than 55 elements, seven zip lines, and plenty of opportunities for visitors to get out of their comfort zone and immerse themselves in nature.

"We harmonize with nature so people can feel inspired and enjoy transformative experiences that heighten all the senses," said Jean-François Couture, chief marketing officer of The Trekking Group, which designed and now operates the new park. "After completing one of our adventure courses, you will have accomplished something, pushed your limits, and become a new version of yourself. In addition, you'll leave with a very different perspective of Miami."

Participants are strapped into a harness and helmet and given a safety orientation by an expert guide. Treetop Trekking Miami employs a continuous safety clip system to keep guests safe and attached to the courses at all times. Climbers can ascend at their own pace into the treetops, where they will encounter fun activities such as balance bridges, Tarzan swings, swinging logs, cable crossings, and zip lines suspended from 3 to 55 feet off the ground, depending on the course. The courses are made up of various cables, wood, ropes, and zip lines connected to wooden platforms in the trees.

Guests are enchanted by scenic views of the Magic City and Biscayne Bay while soaring above a lush tropical jungle. In addition, at various points along the courses, guests can climb over ponds and see and hear animals from below and above. Capybaras, gibbons, lemurs, iguanas, and ibises are among the cool critters that surround the adventure park.

The Trekking Group, North America's #1 industry leader in the construction and operation of zip lines, adventure parks, and other unique outdoor adventures, had the park's tropical surroundings in mind when designing its newest adventure park. The Group manages 16 adventure parks across Canada and the U.S., including Miami and Daytona Beach in Florida.

"For 20 years, we have innovated in the field and continually improve the quality of our experiences as well as set the bar for safety and staff training in order to bring adventures to new heights," Couture adds.

The Treewalk Village, also new to Treetop Trekking Miami, will keep the kids entertained for hours. A network of hammock nets, wooden bridges, and ramps allows kids and parents to climb from treehouse to treehouse. Treewalk Village is appropriate for children aged 3 to 7.

Treetop Trekking Miami is located on Jungle Island, at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, across from Port Miami. The park is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Monday (closed Tuesdays). The Discovery Course costs $44.99, the Explorer Trek costs $54.99, the Thrill Seeker Trek costs $74.99, and Treewalk Village costs $19.99. There are height and weight restrictions, and all tickets include free admission to Jungle Island's garden.

You can book your adventures or get more information by visiting the website. This is the perfect activity if you are trying to conquer your fears this year and feel more connected to Miami.