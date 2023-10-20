Have The Ultimate Staycation At Fontainebleau Miami Beach Tresor Penthouse

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Travel

Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s new Tresor Penthouse PHOTO BY MORRIS MORENO

As a mainstay feature in the city, Fontainebleau Miami Beach continues to define luxury. Now, the property is upping the ante with the Tresor Penthouse. Opulence around every corner? Check. Flawlessly interweaving extravagance in all forms, the unit features a sophisticated array of amenities, including personal airport transfers, daily breakfast, lush 80-minute spa treatments at Lapis Spa, butler service and more. Also included is VIP entry to the hotel’s iconic downstairs ultraclub LIV. Starting at $20,000 per unit per night, the penthouse can accommodate 10 guests and offers 4,500 square feet of privacy and comfort. The expansive space also features a private whirlpool, and guests can enjoy a daily cabana experience at one of the hotel’s many pools during the day. Complete with all the bells and whistles for an extraordinary stay, the suites embody a new level of refinement from Miami’s iconic hospitality destination. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @fontainebleau