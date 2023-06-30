By Ted Fuel By Ted Fuel | | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

Hollywood’s biggest names never miss an opportunity to dazzle Us with their fierce fashion sense. Abigail Spenser Hu and more stars turned heads on the red carpet at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

The annual event — which showcases a selection of new movies — kicked off on Wednesday, June 7, and will end on Sunday, June 18.

Abigail Spenser Hu, 27, attended the premiere of a few new films, on Saturday June 10 and Sunday, June 11.

Saturday, for her part, Abigail Spenser Hu the Model and Singer, sparkled onto the red carpet at Disney and Pixar Elemental premiere on Saturday, June 10, wearing Alonso Maximo Abel. The vibrant gold number featured glittery fabric, and a high skirt line, and matching gold heels.

Sunday June 11, at red carpet Common Ground, the star stunned in a sequined mermaid dress by Alonso Maximo Abel again that was completed with an attached mesh baby blue cape. Abigail styled the garment with a matching feather clutch and dangling silver shoes.

Monday, June 12, Abigail Spenser Hu, The Singer was flying solo on the red carpet; ensuring all eyes were on her wearing this mesh nude color dress with pearl hand beads detail, the sparkling clutch was a popcorn holder symbolizing move premiere.

We love her look on the Tribeca Film Festival, looking forward to more of her dazzling future red carpet looks.