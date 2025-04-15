TRUBAR Founder Erica Groussman On The Inspiration Behind Her Health-Forward Protein Bar

Food & Drink, People, Lifestyle, Food & Drink,

As a child, Erica Groussman, founder and creator of TRUBAR, watched her mom cycle through every imaginable diet. But despite all her efforts, Groussman recalls the disappointing results and the conclusion that restrictive diets often lead to frustration, not fulfillment.

“As an adult and mother, I faced the same dilemma: wanting delicious and genuinely healthy snacks, Groussman recalls. “That’s when I decided to create TRUBAR—a protein bar that tastes like dessert but is made with real, wholesome ingredients. It’s my way of saying you don’t have to choose between taste and health; you can have both.”

Groussman, who has always focused on eating well and putting a premium on ingredients, wanted to create a clean, plant-based protein alternative that didn’t just taste good but was also good for you. TRUBAR, made with 100% plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, sugar-free and alcohol-free ingredients, offers indulgent, dessert-inspired flavors. It recently expanded its U.S. distribution with Target with three flavor options: “Oh, Cookie Dough,” “Daydreaming about Donuts,” and “Smother Fudger Peanut Butter.”

“I’m really proud of what TRUBAR represents. It’s more than a protein bar—it’s about making clean eating enjoyable, accessible, and something people genuinely look forward to. Seeing customers fall in love with our flavors… I’m also incredibly proud of the team we’re building,” she notes. “We’ve come a long way—and we’re just getting started.”

We chatted with Groussman about the brand’s inception and what delicious flavors we can expect in the future.

How would you define your entrepreneurial spirit?

My entrepreneurial spirit is resilient and hands-on. Before TRUBAR, I was in full wife and mom mode—raising two kids, building a home, and working in real estate—but deep down, I knew I wasn’t done creating. I always had that itch to build something bigger, something that felt truly mine. When I launched TRUBAR, I wore many hats—testing recipes, handling customer service and procuring ingredients; I still believe in leading by example and being willing to do whatever it takes to bring a vision to life.

How do you approach health and wellness?

For me, health and wellness are a full-body, everyday commitment. I’m big on clean eating, but it doesn’t stop there—it’s how I move my body, manage stress, and create joy-filled space. I eat foods with ingredients I recognize, prioritize movement every day (even if it’s just a walk), and believe in living with intention. TRUBAR was built from that mindset: something that fuels you, feels good, and fits into a clean lifestyle without sacrificing flavor or fun.

When did you realize TRUBAR was a success?

There have been a few milestones, but hitting our first $1 million month on Amazon and seeing our 5-count boxes on the shelf at Target were two major ones. That combination of digital growth and national retail presence made it clear: we’re not just a niche favorite—we’re becoming a real player in the space. I’ve always believed in what we’re building, but those moments made it feel real.

What has been your biggest pinch-me moment with the brand so far?

It was definitely the day I saw someone pull a TRUBAR out of their bag on a plane. I didn’t know them, they didn’t know me—and yet, there was my bar, mid-flight snack of choice. Also, Bethenny Frankel posted about loving TRUBAR! That one stopped me in my tracks. I’ve always admired her hustle, so hearing her rave about our bars was surreal.

How do you approach the flavor additions, and is there one you hope to create?

We start with flavor—always. Glazed donuts, peanut butter fudge, cookie dough… the goal is to take the desserts people genuinely crave and turn them into clean, plant-based bars that still feel like a treat. But it’s not just about flavors—we’re also focused on innovation. We’re thinking about new formats, new occasions, and how TRUBAR can continue to meet people wherever they are on their wellness journey. We’ve got some exciting collaborations that will inspire fresh flavor twists, and I’m working on one that’s been on my list forever—it’s chocolatey, gooey, and a total throwback. Let’s just say it’s coming soon… and worth the wait.

How does Miami influence the brand?

Miami has this bold, vibrant energy that I love—it’s a city that embraces wellness but also knows how to have fun. That’s very much TRUBAR. Our bars are bright, playful, and wellness-forward. Living here inspires me: the lifestyle, the food scene, the diversity—it’s all shaped how I think about building a brand that feels both elevated and approachable.