Reggaeton Rave TUMBAO Returns To Miami This Weekend

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Music Entertainment Community

A reggaeton rave is making its way to Miami for its second anniversary and homecoming, and it goes by the name of Tumbao—an Afro-Latino word known to most as one’s inner groove, as coined by the late Celia Cruz.

The festival is Miami-bred, an epic block party that celebrates club sounds with influence from the African diaspora from around the world. At the Skatebird venue, expect jams encompassing genres such as Reggaeton, Dembow, Salsa, Afro Beats, Dancehall, House Music, Amapiano and more, hosted and curated by Miami DJ collective 4You.

The tour has since expanded to Medellin, Ciudad de Mexico, New York and Los Angeles, bringing with it some of the best local talent and traveling special guests. Not only is TUMBAO offering the opportunity to dance to the beat of the soul, it’s also serving as a platform for developing talent and creating networking opportunities. Upcoming businesses are invited to mingle and interact with fellow industry players across all walks of life.

Sponsorships from Spotify, KRK Audio, Tres Gen Tequila and Casalu will give way to fun activations and booze for all. Tumbao is taking place on Nov. 4 from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Entry is free and open to everyone.