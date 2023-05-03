Miami Beach Debuts A New Luxury Development

By: Sophia Lalaounis By: Sophia Lalaounis | | real estate Local

LEADING DEVELOPMENT FIRM JMH DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF LUXURY BOUTIQUE RESIDENCE TWENTY-NINE INDIAN CREEK, REVITALIZING THE ICONIC ART DECO DESIGN.

Serene living space inside Twenty-Nine Indian Creek’s Townhouse PHOTO COURTESY OF TWENTY-NINE INDIAN CREEK/ONE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

As the Miami skyline continues to soar, JMH Development is redefining luxury living with its newest concept, Twenty-Nine Indian Creek. The boutique collection of 11 private residences, each meticulously crafted to deliver the quintessential lifestyle of South Florida and features unbeatable views of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay.



“The design, ingenuity and attention to detail that is being poured into every aspect of Twenty-Nine Indian Creek is exceptional. We are excited to be part of another project that celebrates historic preservation,” says Jason Halpern, principal of JMH Development.



Between the masterfully crafted architecture, interiors and landscaping by renowned firm Urban Robot, Twenty-Nine Indian Creek perfectly puts timeless sophistication with historic preservation at the forefront of design. The modern seven-story building offers only eight three-bedroom residences and one sprawling full-floor penthouse that features a wraparound terrace accompanied by panoramic views. As the home to a 1930s art deco building, Twenty-Nine Indian Creek will also feature two sprawling townhouses in the restored historic property, harmoniously integrating the past with the present.



Spanning 1,750 to 4,800 square feet, each residence is elegantly designed to maximize space and seamlessly connect the outdoor spaces with sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that usher in natural light. From spacious terraces designed to showcase the exquisite craftsmanship that continues indoors to gourmet chefs’ kitchens complete with custom cabinetry and integrated Miele appliances, wine storage, marble countertops and a gorgeous kitchen island, the residences leave no need or want undesired. Townhomes feature 18-foot double-height great rooms and private terraces with landscaped gardens and summer kitchens, embodying South Florida living at its finest.



On the palm tree-shaded pool deck, find luxurious daybed lounge chairs and incredible outdoor spaces with direct access to a dedicated beach club. Embodying serenity, the Art Deco-inspired design embraces the history of Miami Beach while ushering Twenty-Nine Indian Creek into the twenty-first century. 2901 Indian Creek, Miami Beach, @2901IndianCreek