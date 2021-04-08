Twin-Sister Team Brings SKINNEY Medspa to Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour

Paige Mastrandrea | April 8, 2021 | People Style & Beauty Interviews

TWIN SISTER-PARTNERS ADRIANA AND MARISA MARTINO BRING THEIR ULTRALUXE SKINNEY MEDSPA TO SAKS FIFTH AVENUE BAL HARBOUR.

Whoever said you can’t have it all has clearly never visited the lush SKINNEY Medspa (@skinneymedspa), brought by twin-sister team Adriana and Marisa Martino. Hailing from New York, the premier medical and laser spa recently opened its new glamorous home inside Saks Fifth Avenue at the Bal Harbour Shops. Here, one’s options are endless, with cutting-edge offerings, from the Venus Freeze skin tightening method to EmSculpt body contouring, chemical peels, HydraFacials and more. Choose one, choose them all—SKINNEY Medspa is a respite for indulgence, allowing you to have it all. Find out more from the dynamic duo, including what treatments should be on our radar this season.





Adriana and Marisa Martino

HOW DID YOU COME UP WITH THE CONCEPT OF SKINNEY MEDSPA?

The concept came organically. SKINNEY Medspa started with one treatment room in a doctor’s office in early 2010. We grew over the years and teamed up with Saks Fifth Avenue in the spring of 2017, as we loved the idea of an all-inclusive beauty haven where you can shop makeup and skincare and also have beauty treatments in one place.

WHAT IS IT LIKE WORKING AS A SISTER TEAM?

We are identical twins and have always shared similar interests, so opening SKINNEY Medspa together was a dream come true! We split work duties, but working with any sibling has its moments.

HOW IS SKINNEY UNIQUE COMPARED TO OTHER MEDSPAS?

We are very results-driven and customize treatments based on our clients’ needs. We carefully choose our technology and only work with the best.





The interior of a serene treatment room at SKINNEY Medspa at Saks Bal Harbour.

CAN YOU SHARE SOME SPECIAL COMPONENTS OF THE MIAMI LOCATION?

We exclusively work with Biologique Recherche skincare products and offer their methodology in our facials using a new skin diagnostics tool, Visolab, which can tell us what products work specifically with the skin’s DNA. We also use their microcurrent modality to tone and firm the skin.

WHICH TREATMENTS HAVE BEEN MOST REQUESTED IN MIAMI?

EmSculpt and CoolSculpting are our most popular treatments. EmSculpt helps build muscle, as each treatment is the equivalent of 20,000 situps or squats. The CoolSculpting treatment kills 25% to 35% of fat cells permanently, so both treatments tend to work hand in hand.

WHAT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED FOR GUESTS TO EXPERIENCE AT SKINNEY?

It’s very exciting being inside Saks Fifth Avenue inside Bal Harbour Shops. Our clients get the full experience of beauty. Our Biologique Recherche facials are luxe and leave your skin glowing!