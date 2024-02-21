Tyler, The Creator's New Louis Vuitton Capsule Collection Is A Stroke of Genius

Style, Music, Celebrity, fashion, Entertainment, web-og, Home Feature,

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Pharrell Williams and Tyler, the Creator always create magic when they're in the studio, so it's no surprise they'd bring that same energy into their fashion collaborations. Tyler has long admired Pharrell (who currently serves as Louis Vuitton's men's creative director) and has an extensive relationship with fashion in his own right, thanks to his Golf Wang brand. But now, the two multi-talented stars are taking their passion for fashion to a new level.

Pharrell tapped his longtime friend to design the spring 2024 men's capsule collection for the French maison. The collection builds on Tyler's ongoing relationship with the brand (he most recently composed the soundtrack for its fall-winter 2022 men’s show). “Tyler has been my close friend and collaborator for years and we’ve always connected on music and design. This collaboration is unique to Louis Vuitton because it’s a natural extension of our LVERS philosophy, building on our network of incredible artists and creatives," Pharrell shared in a press release. "There are so many elements specific to Tyler built into these pieces and it’s been inspiring to see him hone in on his craft and collaborate with him for this Spring collection.”

The collection balances sophisticated preppy silhouettes with artistic details, including the collection's "Craggy Monogram" emblem that is hand-drawn by the artist himself. The colors are also transitional for the spring season, mainly sticking to chocolate browns, mustard yellows and sky blues.

“My main focus was making things I would wear all the time. I dress the same in a meeting as I do a performance or grocery store trip, so hand drawing the monogram felt like the perfect balance to me," Tyler, the Creator shares. "The chessboard is one of the greatest things I've made and is definitely my favorite thing from the collection. The team was great to work with, it kinda felt like 'Big' with Tom Hanks. P has always left a door open for me, but I still can’t believe this one.”

See the collection (which will be available for purchase next month) in its entirety below.

All photos courtesy of Louis Vuitton