Superstar Tyson Beckford Reflects On His Career Highlights And What's Next

Full Louis Vuitton look, us.louisvuitton.com PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM STYLED BY CHARLIE RINCON GROOMING BY CESAR FERRETTE SHOT ON SITE AT MOE STUDIOS

What attracted you to Lyric Cycles?

The fact that they had a bike out that was pretty well known and got really good reviews attracted me to the brand. And I liked the fact that they handmake their bikes and they’re made in Canada, where they’re based. So we felt like if we had to go there and we needed to do updates, it was not a problem to fly there.

What was your role in this as co- designer? What are your favorite elements of the bike?

I liked what we had as a base bike, but I got to add my touch. Normally, I ride a Ducati, and with a Ducati, there’s a lot of carbon fibers. For me, I wanted the bike to have those edgy, European design elements, so I added carbon fiber for the gas tank, front and rear fenders, and the motocross in me wanted to put some nice wheels on it that would be nice and light and durable for the streets of Miami. I chose green but still off-road tires so in case somebody wanted to ride it on the beach, they could take it off road, as well as the streets. The idea was to build a bike specifically for the Miami area, which is how we came up with the name 305.

What other projects can we look out for from you that you have coming up this year? I have a TV series that I've been working on called Pretty Boy. It's based loosely on my life, how I was in the streets and how I got into the fashion business, because it was crazy how I got into it. I don't want to tell too much of the story, but it's not what you think. And a lot of people don't know what a crazy cast I had. It's loosely based on that, and we'll change some of the names to protect the innocent and the guilty, but it's definitely something that people will want to tune into. I want to go with a streaming app instead of network TV, because I don't think it's really built for network because some of the content is going to be edgy as it's the fashion industry. It is going to push a little bit. As a prominent figure in Miami during the '90s, can you give us a taste of what that was like? I remember hanging out at Fat Black Pussycat meeting Ingrid [Casares] for the first time and becoming friends with her and constantly running into Dennis Rodman, a lot of the iconic University of Miami football players. It was just such a scene in Miami. We had such great clubs, and we'd dance our asses off, having such a good time. And then we'd get up and go to a photo shoot at 6am on the beach—so it was kind of like that—fast, fun and exciting. Full Gucci look, gucci.com PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM STYLED BY CHARLIE RINCON GROOMING BY CESAR FERRETTE SHOT ON SITE AT MOE STUDIOS What are some of your favorite standout memories, as we're celebrating our 30-year anniversary of Ocean Drive

Man, just any one of the Ocean Drive parties were great. I remember going to parties at the Raleigh, SLS and The Delano. A lot of nights you would start at The Delano. Either you’re having dinner there, you’re at the bar, whatever it is, you’re playing pool or you’re taking pictures in one of the cool chairs. And then there was another bar outside where the pool tables were, and then there was a side room that looked like a library and it was always the place to go because you would pass somebody in the lobby. The most common question in Miami when people would see you is: How long are you here? Because that determines how hard you are going to rage, how hard you are going to party, where you’re going to go. I have such fond memories of News Café and then of course when Wet Willie’s was very iconic back in the ’90s, especially after a day being on the beach.

Best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

The best piece of advice is Miami is a starting place for shady people. If you figure that out, then you will always be good in my eyes.

