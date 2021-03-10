We Have The Perfect Wynwood Restaurant For Your Weekend Dining

Paige Mastrandrea | March 10, 2021 | Food & Drink Food & Drink Feature Migration

FAMED, AUSTIN-BORN RESTAURANT UCHI MAKES ITS DEBUT IN WYNWOOD, ENHANCING MIAMI’S FLOURISHING OMAKASE AND JAPANESE DINING SCENE.



The interior design of Uchi juxtaposes neutral color palettes with bold wall coverings and art installations PHOTO COURTESY OF UCHI



Bluefin akami crudo PHOTO BY REED KENNEY

The opening of the famous Austin-born restaurant Uchi, by James Beard Award-winning chef Tyson Cole of Hai Hospitality, has been the talk of the town for quite some time. Now at last, the renowned Japanese eatery has made its grand entrance in Miami’s hip Wynwood neighborhood, inviting guests to come, stay and indulge.





Hama chile. PHOTO BY REED KENNEY

Translating in Japanese to “home,” Uchi’s name is indicative of its warm and familial vibe. The entire space is designed to make its guests feel welcome and comfortable in a tucked-away space, enhanced by long window drapes, dim lighting and a neutral color palette with cream sherpa banquettes and warm walnut paneling. However, Uchi pays respect to its artistic neighborhood by decorating the space with brightly colored wall coverings and intricate art installations that achieve the art of refined simplicity.



Guests can experience an authentic omakase dinner at the sushi counter PHOTO COURTESY OF UCHI

Much like its interior design, the food is pure and fresh, yet incredibly balanced and innovative, boasting a colorful menu of creative dishes that will leave an impression. Menu highlights include everything from multicourse omakase tastings highlighting the freshest and most delicate selection of fish to intricate warm standouts like the Ham & Eggs (crispy pork katsu, pickled cucumber, fried egg miso) or the melt-in-your-mouth gyutoro (72-hour short rib). The menu is complemented by a carefully crafted selection of cocktails that incorporate Japanese spirits with a tropical twist, including favorites like the Shiro Ryu or Shiso Swizzle. One thing is certain— the menu will not disappoint, offering something for everyone, whether you are a meat, fish or veggie lover—or all of the above.



Uchi hot rock PHOTO BY JIMENA PECK



Uchi is located in the heart of Wynwood. PHOTO COURTESY OF UCHI

“We are thrilled and humbled to bring Uchi to Miami’s most creative community in Wynwood,” says executive chef and owner Cole. “We set out every day to bring the sushi bar experience to every seat throughout the restaurant, and each dish is about creating the perfect bite. We can’t wait to serve our Miami guests.” 252 NW 25th St., Miami, @uchi_miami



Masu pom PHOTO BY TRAVIS HALLMARK