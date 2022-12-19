The Ultimate Guide To North Miami Beach

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Guide

The multicultural city of North Miami Beach is truly an area that celebrates creativity, innovation, and inclusivity. Home to natural parks and a plethora of new developments, North Miami Beach is a city full of wonder to explore.

Places to Explore

Museum of Contemporary Art

The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, commonly known as MOCA, showcases contemporary art and historical influences. Offering exhibitions, educational programs and collections, MOCA is a welcoming place for diverse audiences and cultures to help nurture the lifelong love of art. The museum is currently holding an open call for South Florida-based artists for its Art on the Plaza series, an exhibition of temporary public art installations. The artists selected will have programming and art installations throughout the year. 770 NE 125th St., North Miami Beach / Website

Spanish Monastery

The Ancient Spanish Monastery is a hidden gem in North Miami Beach. Taking guests back to the early 12th century with its ancient European architecture and history, it is often referred to as the world's largest, most complex and expensive jigsaw puzzle. While the site is a church at its core, the monastery is surrounded by beautiful gardens, a whimsical courtyard and ivy-clad walls. This Florida site was initially built in Sacramenia, Spain— the site has endured a long and exciting history. 16711 W Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach / Website

Oleta River State Park

Oleta River State Park is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers. The tangled protected mangroves that live in the river estuary make up Florida's largest urban park. Encompassing more than 1,000 acres of greenery, this unique environment is ideal for biking, camping, hiking, kayaking and swimming. 3400 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach / Website

Where to Eat and Drink

Reunion Ktchn Bar

Featuring good food paired with an exceptional cocktail creation, Reunion Ktchn Bar offers a globalized culinary experience with magical dishes. While the food is stellar dishes such as the seafood risotto and the bolognese, the handcrafted cocktails are the star of the show. With a backstage lounge with live music on Thursdays, the cozy eatery is a hidden gem with a warm and welcoming atmosphere in North Miami. 18167 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach / Website

PERL

PERL by Chef IP specializes in Mediterranean cuisine fused with Japanese food and local Miami Latin flavors. With an extensive menu paired with chef IP's unparalleled passion and signature touch, the distinct and elevated dishes are designed to be perfect for a casual lunch to an elevated dining experience. 2420 NE 186th St., North Miami Beach / Website

Lique Miami

Offering a private dining experience, Lique Miami Waterfront Restaurant brings New-York style dining to the waterfront of North Miami Beach. With a unique menu, Lique offers unique daily twists such as oysters paired with champagne and more. Lique Miami also offers an outdoor lounge perfect for viewing the Miami skyline. 3957 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach / Website

Cacio e Pepe

If you are in the mood for fine Italian cuisine, Cacio e Pepe offers signature dishes in a cozy atmosphere. Pair delicious lobster bisque with premier pasta dishes. Enjoy a wide selection of Italian wines and top it with a delectable selection of desserts such as the tiramisu. 15903 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach / Website

Where to Relax

Acqualina Spa by Espa

Located minutes from North Miami Beach, the tranquil oasis is a meditative experience to restore your body, mind and soul. Offering comprehensive service, including facials, massage and body exfoliation, guests can enjoy a steam room and ice station for a day of total rejuvenation. 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach / Website

Helia House

This biophilic green building is the perfect place to reset and relax. The recently built unique eco-luxury green building offers extensive treatments from cosmetic acupuncture to nutritional consults. Revolving around the concept of sacred geometry, guests can heal and relax in a completely non-toxic home. 1901 NE 168th St., North Miami Beach / Website

Tuya Spa

Providing highly customized facial and body care treatments, Tuya Spa offers both yoga and meditation classes. Delivering sustainable and holistic healing modalities, guests can enjoy stem cell micro-needling, a deep cleansing facial, buccal face massage and more. 2116 NE 123rd St., North Miami / Website

New Developments

Nexo Residences

Featuring 254 residences, Nexo Residences is set to be the first condo project featuring short-term rental capability in the city of North Miami Beach. Creating a new hospitality destination, it presents move-in-ready residences with full home-sharing capabilities with first-class resort amenities. Developed by Fortune International Group, Nexo Residences offer fully furnished studios to four-bedroom townhouses. 13800 Highland Dr., North Miami Beach / Website

SoLē Mia Miami

The upcoming SoLē Mia Miami offers five-star amenities, a 7-acre lagoon complete with retail and commercial space. The new luxury real estate is a tropical paradise composed of a 12-tower residential community, expansive fitness center, yoga studio and even a pet grooming station for residents' pets. 15055 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami / Website