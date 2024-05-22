By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink, Food & Drink, Eat, Guides,

Coined The City Beautiful for a reason, Coral Gables is a historic haven in South Florida. Offering stunning Mediterranean-inspired homes, historical landmarks, premiere shopping, decadent restaurants and more, Coral Hables has it.



Photo Courtesy: City of Coral Gables

“Coral Gables is a walkable, lush and safe destination,” said Belkys Perez, director of Economic Development for the city. “Visitors can also discover The Plaza, one of the area’s newest developments, while Merrick Park offers many high-end shops anchored by Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. And, best of all, it’s easy to get from one destination to the next with trolley and Freebee services. So, whether out for a night on the town or a day of shopping, Coral Gables is the place to be.”

As an international and cultural city, Modern Luxury gives you the ultimate guide to Coral Gables.

EAT

Zucca

Serving regional and soulful Italian food, Zucca’s restaurant transports diners to various regions of Italy. Menu highlights engage all the senses, such as fried zucchini flowers stuffed with goat cheese sprinkled with truffle honey, veal tenderloin, homemade gnocchi, fresh risotto and more. Guests are in for a treat, from appetizers to desserts, perfectly paired with fine wines and craft cocktails. 162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables, Website

Bouchon



Photo Courtesy: Bouchon

Helmed by the seven Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller, Bouchon is an award-winning French bistro in the historic La Palma building in Coral Gables. Incorporating an award-winning menu centered around classic French bistro dishes made with the best quality ingredients, diners can expect delicious steak frites, roasted chicken, mouthwatering bakery goods and many more cafe classics. 2101 Galiano St., Coral Gables, Website

Eating House

With a menu cultivated by renowned chef Giorgio Rapicavoli, guests can enjoy decadent dishes such as yellowfin tuna tartare—an egg yolk ‘chimichurri,’ lemon and string shoe potatoes, or the pasta carbonara—made with egg yolk, breadcrumbs, heritage bacon and black truffle. Make sure to leave room for dessert–the dirt cup with candied hazelnut, chocolate and vanilla ice cream is an absolute must! 128 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables, Website

Luca Osteria



Photo Courtesy: Luca Osteria

This gem brings Italian classics to Coral Gables. As a Michelin Guide-recommended spot, Luca Osteria offers a cozy and inviting atmosphere honoring chef Giorgio Rapicavoli’s Argentinian and Italian heritage. With reinvented Italian menu options that are seasonally inspired, Luca Osteria is an indulgent, unparalleled culinary experience. 116 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables, Website

Fiola



Photo Courtesy: The Luis Collection

Serving Italy’s regional cuisine and culture, Fiola is a Michelin Guide-recommended dining destination that features housemade pasta, exceptional seafood dishes, high-end steaks and a revered wine program that has been awarded several accolades. With dark hardwood floors, the elegant dining area has a distinctive ambiance perfect for any fine dining experience. 1500 San Ignacia Ave., Coral Gables, Website

STAY

Biltmore Miami Hotel Coral Gables

As one of Miami’s most luxurious hotels, the Biltmore Hotel Coral Gables is a destination infused with beauty while also being a historic landmark. Built in the 1920s, top-tier amenities include a spa, golf, tennis courts and a 23,000-square-foot lagoon pool. 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables, Website

Loews Coral Gables Hotel

Located in the heart of The Plaza Coral Gables, Loews Coral Gables Hotel brings premier hospitality just steps away from Miracle Mile. With 242 guest rooms, the Loews Coral Gables offers luxurious spa amenities, a rooftop pool overlooking the expansive city and various restaurants to enjoy. 2950 Coconut Grove Dr., Coral Gables, Website

PLAY

Shop at The Plaza

The Plaza Coral Gables is a must-visit with a wide variety of shops, wellness spots, globally-inspired dining destinations and the Loews Hotel. Set to open the largest Apple offices in Florida to date, The Plaza is surrounded by historic homes, trendy apartments, the soon-to-be-improved Ponce Circle Park and entertainment options. 2901 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables, Website

Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens



Photo By: Carlos Causo



Few places in Miami compare to Fairchild’s 83-acre paradise. Home to an extensive collection of rare palms, rare tropical plants and orchids, the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is one of the largest gardens in the country. It is home to the only tropical rainforest in the continental United States. From hosted concerts to classes and festivals, the garden is one of the city’s gems. 10901 Old Cutler Road, Miami, Website