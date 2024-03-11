The Ultimate Miami Design District Guide

Culture, Food & Drink, Guide, Food & Drink, Shop, Guides, Food and Drink Feature,

Miami is a burst of exciting energy, and the Miami Design District has something for everyone. Full of art galleries, world-class shopping and some of the best restaurants in the city, the Design District is a must when visiting the city. Home to more than 170 retail stores, it can be a challenge to refine your list. Here, you will find world-renowned restaurants, public art programming and more. As one of the most visited attractions in Miami, it may seem the options are endless, so we’re bringing you a go-to guide complete with all the must-visit places in the iconic Miami scene.

Photo By: Luis Gomez

Where To Eat

Mia Market

Every trip to the Design District is complete with checking Mia Market, a chef-driven food hall featuring a curated mix of different foods and drinks created to help showcase a wide range of chefs and their creativity. With unique flavors and creations, Mia Market helps connect people through food and is worth checking out during your next adventure to the Miami Design District. 140 NE 39th St., Ste. 241, Miami, @miamimarketmiami

Pura Vida

Miami’s stellar fast casual and health-conscious cafe is the perfect spot when you are hungry while shopping in the Design District. Grab an iced matcha latte or power up with Omer’s Post-Workout smoother. In the mood for more? Enjoy the breakfast all-day menu, various salads, vegan bites or pastries. 3818 NE First Ave., Miami, @puravidamiami

Photo Courtesy: Pura Vida

COTE

As a Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-nominated Korean Steakhouse, COTE is a must-try in this city. Emulating its NYC flagship restaurant, the dining destination features the hallmarks of a classic American steakhouse with the flare of Korean barbecue. If you need another reason to check out this legendary restaurant, the showstopping beverage program and thoughtfully curated wine list with more than 1200 labels is your answer. Nominated for the “Outstanding Wine Program” two years in a row by the James Beard Foundation, COTE is truly an unforgettable experience. 3900 NE Second Ave., Miami, @cotekoreansteakhouse

Michael’s Genuine

This Design District staple has been part of the community for more than 15 years. Fitting perfectly into the vibrant area, Michael’s Genuine combines the upscale aesthetic of the community with an approachable feel. Featuring a menu ranging from crispy squash blooms to black truffle pizza or short ribs, every guest will leave happy and full whether they are going for brunch, lunch, dinner or even just cocktails. 130 NE 40th St., Miami, @michaelsgenuine

L’atelier De Joël Robuchon

As Florida’s only 2-star Michelin restaurant, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, located in the Miami Design District, features immaculate creativity and pristine ingredients. Complete with an open kitchen, the 34-seat dining counter features a French menu with a selection of à la carte small plates, appetizers and entrées paired with seasonal dishes reflecting the restaurant’s ethos. 151 NE 41 St., STE. 235, Miami, @latelier_robuchon_miami

Sofia Design District

Start your evening or end your night at the bold and glamorous Sofia Design District. This pink culinary destination offers authentic Italian dishes sourced with the finest ingredients. Whether going for a drink or enjoying dinner on the town, Sofia’s elevated offers are an authentic homage to Italy. 140 NE 39th St., @sofiamiamidd

Where To Grab Drinks

Baccarat Boutique Bbar and Lounge

The indoor and outdoor dining destination serves breakfast, lunch, tea and dinner. But it is the cocktail menu that stands out as a star. The signature drinks are served in Baccarat crystal, and guests can indulge and enjoy a unique experience. With an extensive wine, Champagne and cocktail list, Baccarat Boutique Bbar Lounge provides upscale indoor and outdoor seating in a colorfully-designed and lively atmosphere. 140 NE 39th St., Miami, @baccarat

Swan

Brought to the heart of Miami’s Design District by Groot Hospitality, the indoor-outdoor destination offers bright, bold designs and dishes that perfectly reflect its Miami location. No trip to this Miami hot spot is complete without trying the signature drink, the swan, but with the extensive cocktail menu, there is something for everyone. You won’t be disappointed. 90 NE 39th St., Miami, @swanmiami

Dior Cafe

The Dior Cafe, a lavish rooftop terrace above the Dior women’s boutique, offers guests the opportunity to watch the Miami sunset while enjoying coffee, tea and delicious pastries. Since the cafe doesn’t take reservations, arrive ahead of time to add your name to the waitlist. 162 NE 39th St., Miami

Where To Find Desserts

Rosetta Bakery

Bringing the art of Italian baking to the Design District, Rosetta Bakery offers timeless classics and fresh pastries with an open-view kitchen. Made with high-quality ingredients, guests can delight in an array of sandwiches, pizza and sweet pastries, including biscuits, tarts, tiramisu and cakes, all washed down with an excellent cup of coffee. 95 NE 40th St., Miami, @rosettabakery

Kith Treats

No trip to the Design District is complete without a stop at Kith Treats. Featuring its traditional menu and signature specials, guests can enjoy dessert highlights such as variations on the waffle cone dipped in chocolates and toppings, along with specialty waffles featuring the Kith logo. 84 NE 41st St., Miami, @kithtreats

Where To Shop

Known for its high-end shopping, the Miami Design District is home to luxury shopping destinations. It is hard to narrow down the extensive list, but we chose some of our favorite spots you need to check out.

Celine

As one of the most fashionable areas in Miami, it is only fitting that Celine debuts its glamourous redesigned boutique. Shoppers can discover timeless sophistication designed by Hedi Slimane. Showcasing Celine’s latest leather goods collections alongside the brand’s fine jewelry and perfumes, shoppers can also discover ready-to-wear pieces and specialty displayed cases crafted from glass and polished stainless steel designs. 54 NE 41st St., Miami, @celine

Photo Courtesy: Celine

Diesel

Known for its denim mastery, spirited boldness and individuality, Diesel’s Miami Design District features its signature industrial style. The bold 1,900-square-foot space embodies the brand’s powerful identity with a cutting-edge design complete with minimalist red leather couches and streamlined silver fixtures. With a dedication to timeless pieces, guests can shop for an array of accessories, jewelry, sunglasses, tiny leather products, and the number-one selling 1DR bag on the first floor. 81 NE 41st St., Miami, @diesel

PatBO

Explore the latest fashions from this luxury Brazilian fashion brand. Known for its colorful craftsmanship and elegant ready-to-wear designs, PatBO’s pieces go hand-in-hand with Miami’s style. Whether shopping for party-ready pieces, mini dresses, bathing suits or gowns, PatBo’s glamorous style is an idyllic destination within MDD. 3918 NE First Ave., Miami, @patbo

Maison Francis Kurkdjian

This fragrance collection is unlike anything you've ever experienced. Recognized as one of the world’s most celebrated perfumers, Francis Kurkdjian’s unique and bold scents combine the delicate and bold nodes for the utmost sophistication. The boutique offers a wide range of fragrances and personal customization of each bottle, which is a perfect gift. 176 NE 41st St., Miami, @maisonfranciskurkdjian

Where To Get A Beauty Touch-Up

Glossier

Following a successful pop-up, Glossier opened a permanent location with a storefront perfectly encapsulating the Miami lifestyle. Located in the heart of Miami Design District’s Palm Court, the makeup and skin retailer is a go-to spot for all beauty lovers. Shoppers can explore the wet bar, which features many skin options and browse all the products in the perfectly Instagrammable shopping destination. 140 NE 39th St., Miami, @glossier

Valery Joseph Salon

Valery Joseph’s name has become synonymous with luscious looks since opening his store in New York. Now, Joseph has expanded into Miami and created his line of hair products. Whether stopping by for a cut, color or exceptional blowdry, guests will leave the salon feeling better than when they walked in. 140 NE 39th St. STE. 208, Miami, @valeryjosephsalon

Photo Courtesy: Valery Joseph Salon Miami

Dr. Barbara Sturm

Renowned for her nonsurgical and anti-inflammatory treatments, Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Miami-based spa offers signature treatments to help rejuvenate your skin and all its needs. Whether enjoying a scalp massage, targeting acne concerns, fighting pigmentation or indulging in a body massage, this oasis is a serene escape within the Design District. 140 NE 39th St, STE. 111 Miami, @drbarbarasturm

What to Do

Reserve Padel Members-only Club

Coming soon to the Miami Design District, Reserve’s members-only pop-up padel club offers an exclusive experience with three glass-enclosed padel courts alongside a pro shop stocked with high-end padel gear and Reserve-branded apparel. Building upon the acclaimed Miami Seaplane Base and NYC clubs, the new base offers current members special benefits, bringing the luxury of Reserve to the Miami Design District. 75 NE 39th St., Miami, @reservepadel

Institute of Contemporary Art Miami

The institute regularly schedules exhibitions and programs dedicated to promoting contemporary art in Miami to help emerging and under-recognized talent. Free and open to the public year-round, the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami is the perfect destination for local art lovers. 61 NE 41st St. Miami, @icamiami

Dr. Samuel Ross’s EXPRESSION.SERVICE.ESSENCE.

As one of 12 benches created by Dr. Samuel Ross, this permanent installation is part of a study recognizing the importance of public space. With the viewer taking an active role as the actor and protagonist, guests can enjoy benches and art made exclusively for the Miami Design District.

Photo By: Kris Tamburello