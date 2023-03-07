Ultra Music Festival Returns With A Can't-Miss Lineup

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Lifestyle Parties Events Music

ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL RETURNS TO BAYFRONT PARK FOR ITS 2023 ITERATION.



Festivalgoers decked out for Ultra Music Festival PHOTO BY ALIVE COVERAGE/COURTESY OF ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Every March, musical greats touch down in Miami for a lineup of music-focused events that span the city. However, the anchoring event has always been the larger-than-life, three-day Ultra Music Festival. The global affair’s Miami iteration remains a can’t-miss experience, bringing in the greatest acts in music that span the electronic genre. Headliners for this year include Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, Gryffin, Hardwell, Kx5 (Kaskade and deadmau5), Martin Garrix, Swedish House Mafia, Zedd, Afrojack, Alesso, David Guetta, Marshmello and Tiësto, among many others. Taking place March 24 to 26, festivalgoers can expect the unexpected as the showrunners prepare to wow the city, reintroducing iconic acts like M.I.A. (returning for the first time since 2014), as well as newcomers and live acts like Becky Hill, Kasablanca, Joey Correy and Blastoyz. Whether you’re a first-timer or returning to the iconic Bayfront Park setting, prepare to immersed into a magical music wonderland. ultramusicfestival.com/tickets/miami, @ultra