Ultra Music Festival Returns With Unparalleled Performances

Miami's annual Ultra Music Festival returns to Bayfront Park, promising musical bliss.



The Main Stage at Ultra Music Festival PHOTO BY ALIVE COVERAGE, COURTESY OF ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL

It’s that time of year again—as we cruise down Biscayne Blvd. and watch, day by day, as the iconic structures of Ultra Music Festival ( @ultra) come to life, the countdown begins as the world’s premier electronic music festival touches down on our city. Bringing the likes of A-list headliners spanning Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Gryffn, Hardwell, Afrojack, Alesso, Peggy Gou, Nina Kraviz, Tiësto, Oliver Heldens and more, Ultra Music Festival promises a weekend to remember under its Main Stage and beyond.

Ultra will welcome back headliner and legendary DJ Calvin Harris, who returns to the Bayfront Park stage for the first time since 2013. Other exciting additions include FISHER and Chris Lake debuting Ultra’s inaugural UNDER CONSTRUCTION set, while Peggy Gou makes her global RESISTANCE Stage debut.

The Festival will showcase underground techno powerhouses like Dubfire b2b Ilario Alicante and Adam Beyer, proving that the range and depth of talent Ultra has curated is unparalleled. Ever pushing the envelope, the Festival will also host a slew of back-to-back performances from the likes of HI-LO b2b Eli Brown, Massano b2b Chris Avantgarde and Miss Monique and Mathame presents AV: SHOW.

Beyond the beats, there are a myriad of must-see live performances on the roster, including a first-time Ultra performance from Masterhand, the bass music super trio composed of SVDDEN DEATH, Space Laces and Eptic. The RESISTANCE stage has you covered with tastemaker titans like Eric Prydz and Nina Kraviz. From the heaviest bass music to the deepest progressive house cuts, the diversity of talent that Ultra curates each year is a key element of this iconic experience.

So, as the clock ticks ever closer to Mar. 22 and the journey back to Bayfront Park begins, one resounding truth remains—Ultra is Home. Happy Festival-ing.