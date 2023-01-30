Ultra's Underground Concept RESISTANCE To Debut In The U.S. At M2, Miami's Newest Nightlife Destination

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Culture People Parties Art Community

RESISTANCE, the esteemed underground concept of ULTRA Worldwide, is hailed as the most international house and techno festival brand, with active events on all six inhabited continents.

Since its inception in 2015, RESISTANCE has grown into a global powerhouse of underground curation, from programming stages at Ultra events in 35 cities worldwide to organizing tours across Latin America and Asia. RESISTANCE debuted its first-ever residency in Ibiza in 2017 at the world's largest nightclub, Privilege, and has since welcomed international house and techno heavyweights. In its second season, RESISTANCE Ibiza was awarded the coveted title of 'Best Ibiza Night 2018' by DJ Awards.

Following three successful years in Ibiza, Ultra has announced the launch of RESISTANCE's first U.S. club residency in the festival's beloved hometown of Miami Beach. For the first time, RESISTANCE Miami will bring the fully immersive Ibiza clubbing experience to America at M2, a newly-minted nightclub in the heart of the Art Deco District.

“This is the first time RESISTANCE hosts a club residency outside of Ibiza, and we’ve chosen our hometown and the iconic M2 venue as its location,” Ultra Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO Russell Faibisch says. “The RESISTANCE Ibiza club residency at Privilege is legendary on the island, and now we’re bringing the magic of that immersive underground clubbing experience home, to showcase in Miami."

RESISTANCE Miami has revealed the first round of Season 1 headliners, which include a slew of underground heavyweights. Performing acts include fast-rising Italian talent Anfisa Letyago, illustrious Ultra veteran Carl Cox, DJ Mag 2022 Alternative #1 DJ Charlotte De Witte, Italian producer/sound designer Enrico Sangiuliano, Claude VonStroke b2b Green Velvet as Get Real, Oliver Heldens’ darker moniker HI-LO b2b contemporary techno wizard Layton Giordani, Deep Moves label founder Ilario Alicante, Spanish icon Indira Paganotto, versatile Dutch artist Joris Voorn, Danish underground expert Kölsch, German tech house queen Melanie Ribbe, Berlin techno duo Pan-Pot, Manchester house duo Solardo, and Beatport chart-toppers Turbulences (Popof x Space 92).

The M2 club residency will kick off on Thursday, March 23, with Adam Beyer's highly regarded imprint Drumcode for their official label takeover during Miami Music Week. Adam Beyer founded Drumcode in 1996 and has since grown it into one of the world's most recognizable techno labels. Drumcode has consistently been one of Beatport's top-selling labels, delivering unrelenting releases from a wide range of international acts while hosting a number of label showcases worldwide. Drumcode and RESISTANCE's upcoming Miami Music Week event will provide fans with a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the city's hottest new venue, M2.

RESISTANCE will host British underground legends Sasha and John Digweed for an exclusive Miami Music Week performance on Friday, March 24. The dance music titans have spent the last 30 years at the forefront of progressive soundscapes worldwide. They have been headliners at RESISTANCE's Ibiza residency and various global events since 2015. The duo will continue their long-standing relationship with Ultra's revered underground concept as one of the inaugural headliners for RESISTANCE's first season at M2, with more acts to be announced. RESISTANCE will close out Miami Music Week on Saturday, March 25, with another electrifying underground event and the Official MMW Closing Party on Sunday, March 26, with headliners to be announced.

Following the U.S. club residency launch during Miami Music Week, RESISTANCE will host various Race Week events at M2 from Friday, May 5, to Sunday, May 7. RESISTANCE will continue its Season 1 programming at M2 in the fall with weekly Saturday parties, beginning with Halloween weekend on Saturday, Oct. 28, and running through the Closing Party on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

RESISTANCE Miami's debut season promises to curate an elevated nightlife experience for both VIP guests and dance floor denizens, with music from the world's most celebrated house and techno maestros. The historic 35,000 square ft venue at 1235 Washington Ave, formerly home to Mansion, recently underwent a massive multi-million dollar renovation. M2 will transport RESISTANCE's signature stadium-smashing production to a more intimate, sultry club atmosphere across two massive floors.

To stay tuned for more announcements, visit the website.