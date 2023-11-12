Two New Culinary Concepts Debut At Upper Buena Vista

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Community

Upper Buena Vista, the charming bohemian enclave just north of the Design District, has welcomed two new culinary concepts to its idyllic package of indie-artisan hospitalty offerings: Archetti Boutique Bakery and Punta Lara. Archetti specializes in healthy, gluten-free desserts, handmade daily, while Punta Lara is all about the empanadas and curated Argentinian-Italian market goodies.

Hailing from Venezula, seasoned pastry chef Susan Archetti brings with her over a decade of pastry-making experience, having founded her own company that is both dedicated to teaching pastry techniques and catering her sweet sensations. Her boutique bakery prioritizes health as much as it does taste, offering cakes, cookies, brownies, cupcakes and more that are keto, vegan or paleo and made without gluten and refined sugar.

Punta Lara owner and manager Federico Llauró presents a premium deli and casual wine bar to Upper Buena Vista, providing guests with an authentic taste of Argentina through specialty eats and unique wines. Inspired by the coastal city on the Río de la Plata, Llauró's Punta Lara also features a retail store allowing guests the option of taking home a variety of Argentinian alfajores, mate, dulce de leche, wines, Italian pastas, sauces, specialty olive oils and more, melding Latin and Italian influence.

The open-air, retail haven that encompasses Upper Buena Vista continues to flourish as new restaurants boasting international flavor set up shop, as well as eclectic micro-boutiques and wellness-oriented destinations.