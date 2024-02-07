Usher's Steamy Skims Campaign Comes With An Exclusive Digital Music Download

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | People Style & Beauty

Everything is coming up Usher.

The entertainment icon is slated to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show this weekend, just days after he drops his ninth studio album Coming Home. Now, as if to celebrate, he’s starring front and center in the new steamy campaign for Skims’ latest Mens launch.

See also: 9 Luxury Lingerie Brands to Try On This Valentine's Day

“When I was asked to partner with Skims Mens, I was so humbled,” Usher is quoted in the official press release. “[Skim founder] Kim’s [Kardashian] been a longtime friend of mine who’s always been so supportive of my work, so the opportunity to collaborate together on a campaign that supports both of our highly anticipated launches made total sense. Launching this campaign ahead of multiple career milestones feels like a full circle moment, with Skims supporting the release of my new album, Coming Home.”

It’s not just a well-timed collaboration. Fans who download a digital version of the LP from the Skims website will be treated to an exclusive alternative cover and a bonus track titled “Naked.” This can only be purchased during the first week of the album’s release, so don’t sleep.

Meanwhile, the Skims Mens collection features lightweight pieces built for maximum stretch without ever losing shapely design. The latest release comes in four new colorways, including Stone, Midnight Blue, Military and Oxblood.

"With the way that I move, being this comfortable in what you wear is essential,” Usher says. “Skims is about embracing who you are, inside and out, and feeling empowered to express yourself authentically.”

This Skims Mens collection becomes available Monday, Feb. 12th at 9 a.m. PST, in sizes XS to 5X with prices ranging from $16 to $44 for single pieces and $42 to $98 for packs. Shop the looks exclusively at skims.com, and head there as early as this Friday for the chance to grab that limited edition Coming Home digital album.