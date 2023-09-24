Usher To Perform At The 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

By: Denise Warner
September 24, 2023
Culture Entertainment
The NFL announced that Usher will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show in Las Vegas in 2024.
"USHER. LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC HALFTIME SHOW," the NFL posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Super Bowl LVIII will take place at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Photography by: Neil Rasmus, BFA.com