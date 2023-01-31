Discover The Brother-Sister Duo Achieving Entrepreneurial Success

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | People Lifestyle Style & Beauty

Miami-based siblings Vale (@valegenta) and Sebastian Genta (@sebastiangenta) are combining their creative abilities and social media prowess to achieve entrepreneurial success as content creators and business owners of the namesake (@shopvalegenta).



The siblings work together to bring to life engaging social content to propel their business. VALE AND SEBASTIAN GENTA PHOTOS BY VALE AND SEBASTIAN GENTA

What is it like working as a brother-sister team? VG & SG:

We’ve been so incredibly lucky to be able to work together on so many different campaigns and experiences and can’t imagine navigating life without each other. Our strengths and weaknesses complement each other, so with that we’re able to build a strong brand. We don’t always see eye to eye, but our end goal is always the same!

What do your roles entail?

Creatively, we both have strong opinions on the look and feel of all the digital content. Vale focuses more on the design aspect, given that the brand Vale Genta is for women, and having worked in social media for seven-plus years, she’s taken her past experience of building her own brand into a clothing line, and Sebastian helps navigate the messaging and creative direction on shoots and campaigns. He is also behind the camera, getting the shots and making our visions come to life. We are also lucky to be working with an amazing L.A.-based manufacturer who helps us tackle the logistical aspects of our business, such as shipping and handling.



Tell us about the new City Girl Collection—what inspired it?

This collection was inspired by all the female entrepreneurs and business owners that work hard every day to achieve their goals. The City Girl Collection is made for the girl that is busy making her dreams a reality. I, Vale, turned 25 this year, and having gone through a mini quarter-life-crisis, I realized that I don’t have to have everything figured out. This line is a reminder that you are in charge of your life—that no goal, no matter how big or small, is impossible.

You both have strong social presences. How do you utilize social media for your business?

We’re both so thankful to be able to have a platform that’s given us so many wild opportunities for work and relationships, and at its core, social media is an incredible focus group. Being able to understand what our followers like and don’t like makes creating and building a business so much easier. Over the years, we’ve grown with our followers, and seeing the trust and commitment that our followers have in us is really incredible. It makes us want to keep creating and providing content and pieces that hopefully resonate with them. Social media also allows us to stay on trend, and we make it a point to follow relevant conversations and shifts in opinions.





Favorite element of living in Miami?

We were both born and raised in Miami Beach and couldn’t imagine it any other way. The culture, standard of living and overall energy that Miami offers is unmatched by any other U.S. city, in our opinion. We are also so lucky to be surrounded by so many of our incredible friends and family, and, of course, having the beach as practically our backyard is pretty great too.





Best advice you can give to anyone looking to start their own business?

Do something you’re passionate about, find a gap in the market and be OK with making mistakes. There’s been so many different times that our shoots did not go the way we had envisioned and we’ve gotten plenty of ‘nos’ along the way, but it’s so important to pick yourself back up and continue to figure it out. No business was built overnight—it takes time, consistency and thick skin!