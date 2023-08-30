Vale and Sebastian Genta Dish On Their Summer Favorites In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel
August 30, 2023
Miami-based content creators and sibling duo Vale and Sebastian Genta share their Miami summer favorites in a rapid-fire Q & A with Ocean Drive Magazine.
Favorite breakfast spot
V: Oliver’s Bistro
S: Manolo’s
Favorite lunch spot
V: Aba
S: La Mar
Favorite dinner spot
V: Mandolin
S: Macchialina
Favorite nightlife spot
V: La Victoria
S: Medium Cool
Favorite clothing store
V: Jessie on Alton Road
S: Zara men, Mr. Porter
Favorite workout class
V: TREMBLE Pilates
S: Barry’s
Favorite beauty spot
V: Atma Beauty
S: VIIV Wellness Haus, Peter Alexander Salon for hair
Best-kept secret
V: Latin Cafe
S: Latin Cafe
Favorite summer cocktail
V: white wine, Sauvignon Blanc or Sancerre
S: tequila sunrise
Favorite summer recipe
V: ceviche
S: my famous tuna avocado salad
Summer uniform
V: my bikini and chanclas
S: my birthday suit… just kidding, my bathing suit
Summer skincare routine
V: anything hydrating, so a hydrating cleanser and face mask
S: anything moisturizing, chap stick
3 summer essentials
V: glass of white wine, bikini and a book
S: chancletas, sunglasses and a hat
Timeless wardrobe staple
V: oversized button down
S: white linen button down
