Vale and Sebastian Genta Dish On Their Summer Favorites In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Celebrity Entertainment Community

Miami-based content creators and sibling duo Vale and Sebastian Genta share their Miami summer favorites in a rapid-fire Q & A with Ocean Drive Magazine.

Favorite breakfast spot

V: Oliver’s Bistro

S: Manolo’s

Favorite lunch spot

V: Aba

S: La Mar

Favorite dinner spot

V: Mandolin

S: Macchialina

Favorite nightlife spot

V: La Victoria

S: Medium Cool

Favorite clothing store

V: Jessie on Alton Road

S: Zara men, Mr. Porter

Favorite workout class

V: TREMBLE Pilates

S: Barry’s

Favorite beauty spot

V: Atma Beauty

S: VIIV Wellness Haus, Peter Alexander Salon for hair

Best-kept secret

V: Latin Cafe

S: Latin Cafe

Favorite summer cocktail

V: white wine, Sauvignon Blanc or Sancerre

S: tequila sunrise

Favorite summer recipe

V: ceviche

S: my famous tuna avocado salad

Summer uniform

V: my bikini and chanclas

S: my birthday suit… just kidding, my bathing suit

Summer skincare routine

V: anything hydrating, so a hydrating cleanser and face mask

S: anything moisturizing, chap stick

3 summer essentials

V: glass of white wine, bikini and a book

S: chancletas, sunglasses and a hat

Timeless wardrobe staple

V: oversized button down

S: white linen button down

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ocean Drive (@oceandrivemag)