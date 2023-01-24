14 Sensual Cocktail Recipes for a Spirited Valentine's Day

By: Serena Napolitano, Kat Bein By: Serena Napolitano, Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

Say cheers this Valentine's Day with cocktails that will make you feel all the love. Warm colors, rose petals, and sweet tastes like cacao and cinnamon will bring all the heart eyes with one sip.

If you're having a comfy night in, you can still bring the elegance and romance with a cocktail that makes you feel celebrated.

Try these easy cocktail recipes for Valentine's Day to spice up your romantic weekend.

Love Languages

This recipe from the creative minds at Society Café in New York City is perfect for the lover who loves mezcal.

Ingredients:

2 oz Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth

1 oz Cynar

½ oz mezcal

½ oz Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth

3 dashes of grapefruit bitters

Orange twist for garnish

Directions: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice. Stir with a bar spoon for 30 seconds to incorporate flavors. Strain drink into chilled martini glass.Garnish with orange peel on the rim.

Divine Hot Chocolate Fireball

This recipe from Divine Chocolate serves two people, which is very romantic to begin with. Add warm chocolate, spices and whiskey to the mix, and you’ve got one seriously smokin’ sip.

Ingredients:

Hot Chocolate

3 cups of milk

¼ cup Divine Chocolate Drinking Chocolate

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon cardamom

⅛ teaspoon cloves

⅛ teaspoon allspice

A pinch of salt

2 oz. Fireball Whiskey (which adds an additional kick of cinnamon flavor)

Whipped Cream

½ cup heavy cream (sub. coconut milk for vegan option)

1 tablespoon maple syrup 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions: In a medium bowl, beat the cream, maple syrup and cinnamon on medium-high speed until stiff. Set aside. In a medium saucepan, bring milk to a bare simmer. Take off the heat and whisk in the Divine Chocolate drinking chocolate, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, allspice and salt until completely dissolved and smooth. Divide between 2 heated mugs. Add 1 oz of Fireball Whiskey to each mug. Top with whipped cream. Refrigerate any remaining whipped cream in an airtight container.

Rosa Amor

This sparkling treat from Código 1530 uses a rose-colored expression of tequila and strawberries to add a bit of sweetness, though the lemon juice brings brightness to match the Mexican spirit.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Código 1530 Rosa Tequila

1½ oz sparkling wine

1 oz strawberry purée

¼ oz triple sec

½ oz lemon juice

Directions: Combine purée, juice, triple sec and tequila into a shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain over fresh ice. Pour over sparkling wine and garnish.

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Raspberry Sour

This decadent drink puts a romantic twist on the classic whiskey sour, using Woodford Reserve’s fine Kentucky bourbon, Chambord or raspberry syrup. Pair it with Woodford Reserve’s special assorted chocolates, created in partnership with John Kelly Chocolate for the Valentine’s season.

Ingredients:

2 parts Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

½ parts Chambord or raspberry syrup

¾ parts fresh lemon juice

3 to 4 drops Woodford Reserve Chocolate Bitters

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice, shake, and double strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with three skewered raspberries.

Sparkling Cherry

Empress 1908 Gin pairs its spirit with cherry juice, sparkling rosé and bitters to create a sophisticated, rose-flavored toast.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Empress 1908 Gin

½ oz cherry juice

2 drops rose bitters or rose water

5 oz rosé sparkling wine

Cherry candy hearts

Directions: Place the cherry candy hearts on a plate lined with parchment paper and set in the freezer for 4 hours or until frozen. Then, place the frozen cherry hearts into a serving glass, acting as ice cubes to chill the drink. Add the cherry juice, rose bitters, and Empress 1908 Gin into a glass, mixing to combine. Pour over the chilled candy hearts, then top with rosé sparkling wine before serving!

Oxley Winter Gimlet

If you’re looking for something a little less red in your Valentine’s cocktail, this sweet twist on the classic gimlet from Oxley Gin is perfect for a cozy winter evening curled up with your favorite cutie.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Oxley Gin

½ oz clementine or green tea cordial

Dried orange blossom

Directions: For a seasonal twist on the gimlet, stir Oxley gin and clementine or green tea cordial over ice, then strain. Serve in a small wine glass or goblet, and garnish with dried orange blossom.

Kilkea's Lovin' Sin

If you can't stay in an Irish castle, you might as well drink like one. Kilkea Castle Food and Beverage Manager Dawid Smietana, Kilkea's Lovin’ Sin is a combination of sweet and sour flavors that will give a delightful jump for your taste buds. Finish the cocktail off with a crisp finish of Prosecco, and a romantic garnish of rose petals and caviar.

Ingredients

35ml of Irish Glendalough Rose Gin

10ml of Cotton Candy Monin syrup

50ml of cranberry juice

Small bottle of prosecco

Splash of lime juice

Ice

Boston shaker

Spoonful of caviar and rose petal to garnish

Directions

Prepare a Boston Shaker with ice and have the ingredients on hand. Add the gin and syrup into the shaker, and stir. Add both lime and cranberry juice to the shaker. Add six ice cubes to the contents of the shaker. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Strain the contents of the Boston Shaker into your chosen glass. Top up with prosecco, garnish with a flower petal with a bit of caviar inside, and enjoy!

Shiso Fine

This recipe comes from the Sushisamba's Tree Bar and Lounge in Las Vegas. This colorful cocktail is a perfect addition to your night, but it's also fun to look at!

Ingredients

1 oz Shiso leaf infused vodka

½ oz crème de pêche

½ oz lime juice

1½ oz apple juice

½ oz Thai basil syrup

¼ oz crème de cassis

Directions

Pour the first five ingredients into a shaker, and churn with half-crushed ice. Pour into a highball or Collins glass and top with the remaining crushed ice. Garnish with Shiso leaf and a drizzle of crème de cassis.

The Red Saint

If you're looking for a cocktail on the sweet and tangy side, this favorite from rock icon Sammy Hagar is for you. Made with Hagar's Redhead rum, lime and tangerine juice, it will bring pizazz to your Valentine's Day cheers. With a sweet rim of cinnamon and sugar, it keeps getting better and better.

Ingredients

1 oz Santo Blanco

½ oz Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum Redhead Rum

½ oz Sammy’s Beach Bar White Rum

1 oz fresh lime juice

½ oz triple sec or cointreau

½ – 1 tangerine juice and skin (optional)

Directions

Splash vanilla extract onto a plate, then wet the rim of a martini glass. Rim the martini glass with equal parts cinnamon and sugar, and a bit of nutmeg. Add ingredients to a shaker and shake with ice. Pour straight up into your rimmed martini glass. Sip and enjoy!



Tres Besitos

Tres Generaciones created this simple and quick cocktail that can easily be turned into a double. This deep, cherry red drink is a great addition to your romantic night, perfect for that obligatory cocktail Instagram post.

Ingredients

2 parts Tres Generaciones Añejo

¾ part sweet vermouth

½ part cynar

Directions

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass with ice, and stir until chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass. Garnish with an Amarena cherry.

Midnight Howl

From Montelobos Mezcal, this vibrant cocktail is a must. Frozen strawberries and prosecco will bring a nice boost to your romantic night.

Ingredients

5 oz Montelobos Espadin

.1 oz ancho reyes

¾ oz strawberry syrup*

½ oz fresh lemon juice

Top with prosecco

Directions

To make the strawberry syrup, reduce a cup of frozen strawberries with a cup of water and a cup of sugar. Bring to a simmer until the flavor is rich. Strain out solids and place syrup in a bottle. Refrigerate until cool. Combine cocktail ingredients in a tin, add ice and shake. Strain into a wine glass or champagne flute, then top with prosecco. Garnish with a strawberry.

The Harper

The Harper will become your new favorite cocktail as it impresses both in taste and in looks. With the tangy taste of lemon and pineapple juice, it brings an addictive flavor that will keep you wanting more after each sip. This one comes courtesy of Harper Bourbon.

Ingredients

1 oz. I.W. Harper Bourbon

½ oz. Italian red bitter liqueur

¾ oz. pineapple juice

¾ oz lemon

¼ oz cinnamon-date syrup

Directions

Combine all ingredients with I.W. Harper Bourbon in a shaker tin. Shake and double-strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel and grated nutmeg

Talisker Hot Chocolate

Shake it up and try this hot cocktail that will make you feel all warm and loved. Twisting one of our childhood favorites with Talisker scotch whiskey is a tasty and sweet addition to your comfy Valentine's night in.

Ingredients

1 oz Talisker 10 Year Old

1½ oz boiling water

2½ tbsp cocoa powder

5 oz milk

¼ oz simple syrup

Directions

Combine ingredients and heat in a saucepan until simmering. Pour into a mug and garnish with marshmallows and nutmeg.

Baileys Blackberry Cream Fizz

This fizzy cocktail by Baileys brings all the sweetness to a fun Valentine's Day cocktail. With your own choice of seltzer, you can bring your own twist to the blackberry and Baileys taste.

Ingredients

3 oz Baileys Deliciously Light

1 oz blackberry purée

5 oz seltzer

Directions

Add all ingredients except seltzer in a shaker, and shake with ice. Strain into a Collins glass, and top with seltzer. Garnish with blackberries, and serve.

