The Most Romantic Valentine’s Day Hotel Packages In Miami

Dial up the romance this Valentine’s Day with the sound of crashing waves, rays of golden sunshine and a scintillating couple’s spa experience, among other delectable delights found only in the resort paradise that is Miami. After all, Miami is where the magic happens. These Miami hotel packages are bringing the heat for a sexy Valentine’s Day like no other, ensuring that you and your S.O. are feeling extra loved and appreciated on the holiday of amor and affection. Stop what you’re doing and book a staycation to woo your boo, stat.

The Sagamore South Beach

No need to pack your bags for this retreat, because the Sag(Amour) Package comes equipped with a fully stocked closet of luxury head-to-toe looks for each of the three nights included in your stay. A local celebrity stylist has assembled the most desirable resort looks, swimwear, nighttime dresses, shoes and handbags for you to impress your lucky guy, but rest assured, your presence will be all he needs. This $30,000 rendezvous is designed for the man who puts no price on love and the lady whose love language is glitz and glam…did we mention the four-hour yacht experience?

Transport your love to sea as you enjoy champagne on ice and fresh caviar aboard a magnificent yacht, complete with a master bedroom and ample privacy.

The Gabriel South Beach

The Gabriel South Beach package is all about satisfying your love language, even if it happens to encompass all five of them. Step into your romantic bundle to find welcome goodies such as chocolate covered strawberries and a bottle of rosé, as well as a smattering of sticky notes on the bathroom mirror with words of affirmation. Who doesn’t love being told how amazing and perfect they are? To top it off, couples will be treated to a copy of The Adventure Challenge book and a camera to capture the inspired surprises that will follow. Bask in the romance of a private dinner and dance on the hotel’s rooftop, and conclude the night with lingerie, candles, essential massage oils, Dom Perignon and movies awaiting you in the room.

