11 Looks We Love For Valentine’s Day

By The Editors By The Editors | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty Style & Beauty Feature Style & Beauty fashion

Roses are red,

violets are blue,

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner

we rounded up the best holiday outfits for you.

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

Whether in a relationship or simply infatuated with the day of love, here are some of our favorite pink and red pieces to get into the holiday spirit.

Who: Rhode

What: Ella Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Rhode

What: Mila Top

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: FARM Rio

What: Burgundy 3D Hearts Blouse

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Vince

What: Satin Halter Neck Blouse in Currant

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Vince

What: Satin Wide Flair Pant in Currant

Where: ModLux.Rent

TABLE FOR TWO

When Valentine’s Day plans prompt a romantic dinner reservation, here are the outfits to flaunt for your loved one.

Who: Black Iris

What: The Jackie Blouse

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: The Kooples

What: Zipper Ruched Front Mini Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Rhode

What: Dara Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

GALENTINE’S DAY

Who needs a Valentine when you have the love of your girls? Make February 14th the ultimate girls night out with these adorable outfits.

Who: Vince



What: Poet Strap Slim Camisole in Pistachio

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: RtA Brand

What: Isabella Dress

Where: ModLux.Rent

Who: Cami NYC

What: Sara Cami

Where: ModLux.Rent

---

ModLux.Rent’s free 30-day trial allows you to get the full member experience, all at no cost. ModLux.Rent members are able to receive unlimited monthly shipments from the collection’s full closet, meaning members are never limited to a set number of garments or shipments per month and never encounter pesky closeting restrictions. Start by filling your virtual closet with at least 8 items. You’ll then receive 3 items at a time from your closet, with the option to prioritize the pieces you’d like to receive next. Have a certain look in mind? Use the Dart feature to handpick the items in your next box for a small fee. You can then keep pieces for as long as you’d like before notifying ModLux.Rent of your returns, ensuring your next box will start prepping ASAP. Then swap your boxes all month long with convenient prepaid return bags.