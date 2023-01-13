How To Celebrate Valentine's Day In Miami

By: The Editors By: The Editors | | Lifestyle Events Guide

Love is in the air this season, and we have you covered. From romantic candle-lit dinners to couples' spa treatments, we have a complete list of romantic date ideas for you and your loved one.

Couples Massage At Esencia Wellness Spa at Eden Roc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esencia Wellness (@esenciawellnessmb)

Take romance to the next level at Esencia Spa with your loved one. Enjoy a plethora of treatments like the couple's seaside retreat that combines a 60-minute Swedish massage followed by the 30-minute sole soother or 30-minute unwind scalp massage. Of course, no Valentine's Day is complete without champagne, and this treatment includes a take-home gift and one bottle of pink champagne. Other treatments include the 50-minute love the skin you're in treatment, a heart partner yoga class and more. 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach @esenciawellnessmb

See a Show At The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arsht Center (@arshtcenter)

As a cultural epicenter, The Adrienne Arsht Center continues to house thrilling performances year-round. Located in the heart of Downtown, you and your partner can do it all, dinner and a show. 1330 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, @arshtcenter

Dinner at Il Mulino New York Sunny Isles Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Il Mulino New York & Il Mulino Prime (@ilmulinonyc)

Enjoy a luxurious meal at Il Mulino New York at Acqualina Resort and Residences this Valentine's Day. Serving a four-course prix fixe menu complete with Italian specialties, including langostino, halibut, veal marsala and ravioli ai porcini, guests can expect a legendary, white-glove Italian dining destination full of romance. 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, @ilmulinonyc

Staycation at The Sagamore South Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagamore Hotel South Beach (@sagamorehotel)

Miami has many luxuries, but few compare to the Sagamore South Beach's Valentine's Day package. Imagine being told not to pack your bags for a weekend getaway. Consisting of a three-night stay, the rooms will come with a fully stocked closet complete with head-to-toe looks for every day and night of your visit, all curated by a local celebrity stylist. Whether you enjoy the four-hour yacht excursion or relax on the beach, the Sagamore will help you recharge during the holiday. 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @sagamorehotel

Drink at Sofia Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Design District (@sofiamiamidd)

As a luxury fashion and dining destination, the Design District's creative neighborhood is ideal for celebrating Valentine's Day. With a beautiful outdoor bar area, Sofia Miami features a love affair between Contemporary Art and exquisite Italian cuisine. Exuding romance from every corner, the charming outdoor dining terrace serves delightful cocktails to enjoy before experiencing a taste of Italy. 140 NE 39th St., Miami, @sofiamiamidd

MURDER MYSTERY







An Omakase experience at MILA Omakase

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MILA Omakase (@milaomakase)

Led by 26-Michelin Star chef Michael Michaelis, the two-and-a-half hour 15-course experience includes constantly evolving dishes coordinated around Japan's 52 micro-seasons. Drawing inspiration from the five senses and earthly elements, the experience begins with a traditional gong ceremony followed by a sake toast. We are featuring a modern interpretation of the traditional omakase experience. MILA incorporates Mediterranean flavors and high-quality rare ingredients, making for an exceptional and one-of-a-kind dining experience. 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach, @milaomakase

Cocktails at KÓMMA Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kómma Restaurant (@kommarestaurant)

For guests looking for a travel experience without leaving the country, KÓMMA Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar is the answer. Taking you on a sensory journey to the Mediterranean, diners can enjoy a perfectly curated cocktail menu among perfectly lush greenery. The chic lounge area built around a perfectly curated bar offers a cozy environment for guests to enjoy signature-crafted cocktails such as the KÓMMA Kiss while indulging in aphrodisiac oysters from the signature seafood platter. 560 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, @kommarestaurant

Live music at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Photo Courtesy: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Love is in the air at this 83-acre tropical paradise. The Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is set to host Garden D'Amore on Tuesday, Feb. 14th. Featuring live music from Madd Jazz, delicious food, desserts, specialty cocktails, wine and champagne, this romantic evening will have all the makings for a beautiful night with your loved one. 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables @fairchildgarden

Cocktails and dessert at Shoma Bazaar

Photo Courtesy: Shoma Bazaar

Throughout February, the community hub offers two specialty cocktails: the Shoma love potion and the Galentine's Day cocktail. If you aren't in the mood for drinks, Shoma Bazaar is also serving its take on the strawberry shortcake cheesecake made with vanilla cake, strawberry cheesecake filling and whipped cream. 9420 NW 41st St., Doral, @shomabazaar

Watch a movie at Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rooftop Cinema Club (US) (@rooftopcinemaclub)

South Florida winters mean glorious weather. Bundle up with your loved one and watch a romantic movie under the stars. The Rooftop Cinema Club will feature various romantic movies on select nights in February. 1212 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach @rooftopcinemaclub

Watch the sunset and Joia Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@joiabeach)

This hidden oasis offers something for everyone. This Valentine's Day, watch the sunset at this beautiful waterfront restaurant. With a Mediterranean-inspired menu, flavorful drinks, live entertainment and an unmatched view, you and your loved one can celebrate the holiday of love with your feet in the sand. 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami Beach, @joiabeach