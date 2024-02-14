The Best Miami Restaurants For Dining On Valentine's Day

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

The pressure is on and the stakes are high as the holiday of love makes its presence known. The good news is it's never been easier to impress your S.O. with an abundance of set tasting menus at some of Miami's most desirable dining destinations. Order the roses, write the card, buy the chocolates and make the reservations, because Valentine's Day is all about the magic of romance in the Magic City.

Zuma Miami

270 Biscayne Blvd. Way / Website

Love is in the air at Zuma, where an alluring ambience enhanced by twinkling lights and blossoms awaits adoring couples on the outdoor terrace. Guests are invited to build their own bouquets from the assortment of florals adorning the restaurant, the perfect setup for a special Valentine’s Day Photo Booth op or a snapshot on the Zuma red carpet. The evening’s menu features the Valentine’s Day Lux Omakase ($245 per person), including items such as Kumamoto Oysters with uni, caviar and shiso, and Premium Omakase ($205 per person), including items such as Wagyu Gyozas and grilled scallops.

Chateau ZZ's

1500 Brickell Ave. / Website

Major Food Group’s newest hotspot in a historic Brickell 20th-century chateau is guaranteed to steal your lover’s heart. Mexican cuisine is worth the splurge at this part members-only club, part Mexican restaurant that’s offering a four-course prix-fixe menu featuring favorites such as the flavorful tableside Guacamole, Tuna Tostada, Coconut Snapper Ceviche, Sweet Corn Elote and New York Strip Al Pastor—all served in a setting steeped with romance.

Le Jardinier

151 NE 41st St. / Website

The inherently romantic backdrop of Le Jardinier’s enchanted garden setting is destined for you and your Valentine on this special occasion. At $140 per person, you’ll be welcomed with a glass of champagne, followed by a first course of Golden Beets or Fluke Crudo with an option to elevate the dish with 10g of Royal Kaluga Caviar for $35. The middle course features a Chestnut Pappardelle with veal ragout and crispy maitake, while the second course offers a choice of Poached Black Bass or Petit Filet Mignon. Dinner is concluded with the Velvet Strawberry dessert, a delicate combination of cheesecake mousse, strawberry compote and cocoa-infused sablé.

L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon

151 NE 41st St. / Website

Lovers of culinary excellence will appreciate the masterpiece that is the L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon dining experience on V-Day. The decadent five-course prix-fixe menu ($305 per person) begins with Foie Gras Royale with parmesan foam, followed by starting dishes such as Le Saumon Ōra King and Le Foie Gras crafted with whisky flambé and orchard fruit compote. Main courses include a poached Mainer Lobster and a dry-aged beef strip with the option of supplementing with an $85 Wagyu ribeye. Save room for the love-infused grand finale, a red velvet cake adorned with strawberry cheesecake mousse and compote, nestled on a cocoa sablé.

Uchi

252 NW 25th St. / Website

Uchi delivers elevated Japanese cuisine on the daily, but it’s upping the ante for Valentine’s Day with a prix-fixe $450 multi-course omakase menu designed for sharing with your boo. Start with fresh Oyster dressed in strawberry and champagne and Seared Scallop with kaluga caviar. Delight in the chef’s choice nigiri, featuring Hiramasa Crudo, Yaki Prawn and Yuzu Sakana, followed by the Raspberry Champagne Sorbet palate cleanser, the precursor to the chef’s choice Sashimi and Ahiru (aged duck breast). The strawberry-topped Chocolate Petit Gateau is the perfect kiss goodnight.

Carbone

You’re doing it right if you take your date to Carbone for V-Day. Say no more than a four-course prix-fixe feast bursting with coveted Carbone classics such as Caesar alla ZZ’s, Mario’s Meatballs, Spicy Rigatoni Vodka, Veal Parmesan and a swoon-worthy Lemon Cheesecake for dessert.

Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

49 Collins Ave. / Website

Treat your boo to the flavors of the Mediterranean at Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen. The Israeli-inspired restaurant is debuting a six-course prix-fixe menu at both the newly-opened Aventura location and the original South of Fifth location. Expect to be greeted with complimentary prosecco and a romantic tablescape before you embark on an exciting tasting journey of the kosher-style menu consisting of Lamb Chops, Prime Flat Iron Steak Shashlik, Whole Branzino and more.

Matador Room

2901 Collins Ave. / Website

Escape to the era of glamorous supper clubs at Jean-George Vongerichten’s Matador Room, where reimagined dishes of Caribbean, Spanish and South American influence come together in a seasonal menu of small and large plates. On Valentine’s Day, the restaurant is putting together a specialty $128 prix-fixe menu showcasing delicacies such as stone crabs with mustard aioli and pineapple ceviche and a fresh seared snapper with green olive dressing and chimichurri.