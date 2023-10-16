This Luxury Shop Is Fighting For A Breast Cancer Cure

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Style & Beauty Events Style fashion Shop

VALENTINO AND BCRF TEAM UP TO SHOP FOR A CAUSE THIS MONTH.



Valentino FW23 Look 43 RUNWAY PHOTO COURTESY OF VALENTINO

We’ve entered the annual month of all things pink as we bring awareness to breast cancer and its ongoing research. Breast Cancer Research Foundation (bcrf.com), the leader in the space as the largest private funder of breast research in the world, continues to work tirelessly, this year supporting $63 million in grants to 250 of the world’s leading scientist searching for prevention to metastasis, moving us closer to a cure. In honor of the cause, Bal Harbour Shops’ Valentino is teaming up with Miami philanthropist Kinga Lampert, who serves as the co-chair of BCRF, to host an intimate shopping event to support the cause. “Thanks to research, deaths from breast cancer have declined by 43% over the last 30 years,” notes Lampert. “But we continue to lose 43,000 people every year and will not stop until the number of deaths from breast cancer is zero.” Supporting this inspiring mission, help BCRF continue the ongoing pursuit for a cure as we think pink all month long. 9700, Collins Avenue Bal Harbour Shops, @bcrfcure, @maisonvalentino