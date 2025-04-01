Maison Valentino Opens Its Stunning New Boutique In The Design District

Culture, Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty Feature, Style & Beauty, Shop, style and beauty,

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Culture, Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty Feature, Style & Beauty, Shop, style and beauty,

Valentino debuts a new chapter in Miami Design District with its gorgeous new storefront.



PHOTO COURTESY OF VALENTINO

Maison Valentino has elevated the concept of luxury with the opening of its stunning new boutique in the vibrant Design District. Spanning 415 square meters over two floors, the space marks a bold new chapter in the brand’s global expansion, where timeless Italian elegance meets contemporary refinement.

The two-story haven showcases Valentino’s iconic ready-to-wear collections for both women and men, as well as exclusive Valentino Garavani accessories, eyewear and fragrances. The boutique’s design embodies the brand’s artisanal roots, with handpicked materials including Botticino and Marquina marble, green onyx and rich wood accents, offering a serene yet captivating atmosphere.

Inspired by iconic Roman architectural elements, the store envelops visitors in a space of warmth and quiet luxury. Custom-crafted objects by Massimiliano Pipolo and Fabio Cinti further enhance the sense of exclusivity, adding a perfect balance of functionality and artistry to the interiors.



Interior of Valentino’s new Miami Design District boutique PHOTO COURTESY OF VALENTINO

A celebration of craftsmanship and intimate service, the boutique invites clients to embark on a curated shopping experience, guided by the maison’s legendary attention to detail. Be sure to stop by for the upcoming debut of the Pavillon des Folies collection for an extra-exclusive shopping experience. 140 NE 39th St., Miami,@valentino