Valeria Lipovetsky Embarks On Making Miami Her New Home

How have you been settling in?

We’ve been adjusting pretty well. I have to say I’m really proud of my kids—they’ve been amazing with the adjustment. They love it here, they’re outside all the time and have made so many new friends, so it put us at ease and allowed us to go with the flow and be very open to integrating within the community. We wake up to palm trees and a sunny view and it’s been wonderful. Because of the people here and how helpful they are, it’s been really nice to be guided and shown around to understand the rhythm of the city. It reminds me a bit of growing up in Israel— it’s very communal and everyone always wants to hang out.

Zimmermann top and skirt, zimmermann.com; Louis Vuitton sunglasses, louisvuitton.com; Kirk Jewelers earrings, kirkjewelers.com; Rolex watch, kirkjewelers.com; Concetto Limone loafers, concettolimone.com // Shot on site at 100 W. San Marino Drive, Miami Beach, listed for $28.5 million by Jean Marie Echemendia and Gina Kirkpatrick of Douglas Elliman.

Tell us more about Valeria Inc. What was it like launching your own media company with your husband?

Back then, it was more of a freelancing era with influencers, so when we decided to build an infrastructure with a strong process for the business, we realized we could build this company with more content, value and opportunity. It also became a place where partners go to for media and data. With Gary’s internet marketing background, he was able to really grow the business and help build the team, which left more time for me to focus on being creative, being in front of the camera and producing more content. It’s become a very smooth experience for our partners, where they feel like they’re dealing with a real agency when they come to us. We slowly started bringing more and more people on—it was a very organic development—and now we have a team of 20 people.

Was it difficult to let go of some of the control of the business?

Yes, I think for me as a Virgo, I was treating it very much like a solo mission—I had a very ‘do it myself' attitude. But now, I’m able to create much more meaningful content and it’s become a really interesting journey for me as an entrepreneur, as well as development for me as a creative and content creator.

Full Chanel Cruise 23 look, chanel.com; Chanel premiere edition original watch, chanel.com; her own bracelet // Shot on site at 100 W. San Marino Drive, Miami Beach, listed for $28.5 million by Jean Marie Echemendia and Gina Kirkpatrick of Douglas Elliman.

How is it working with your husband?

In the beginning it was a bit tough when it was just the two of us because the lines were blurry in terms of balancing work and home. Especially in this business where my personal life is technically my business. The passion did end up bringing us closer, reaching toward common goals. The organization started growing and we found a way to differentiate the areas that we’re leading in this company and that helped our marriage a lot.