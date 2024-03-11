Veronica Beard Debuts Its First Handbag Collection

Style, Style & Beauty, fashion,

Veronica Beard's latest handbag collection offers a chic and timeless assortment of styles, materials and colors.

Beloved for its feminine chic designs, Veronica Beard effortlessly captures the essence of timeless style. Anchored by the classics, the ready-to-wear brand showcases its 2024 spring collection, complete with the launch of its first collection of handbags. “The Veronica Beard uniform has always been the cool classic for the woman on the go: a tailored jacket, great jeans, and chic boots. Handbags are a natural extension of that,” says co-founder Veronica Swanson Beard. Incorporating Veronica Beard’s adored aesthetic, each of the seven handbags seamlessly blends classic design with form and function, with the Goody Bag as the hero style. Co-founder Veronica Miele Beard continues, “We want to give her the dream handbag, crafted with luxurious materials and finishes—a chic, timeless and versatile bag.” Ranging in size, color, and materials, the collection includes totes, bucket bags and camera bags, each complete with hardware nodding to the brand crest and logo—the perfect accessory for the Miami fashionista on the go. 3914 NE First Ave., Miami,@veronicabeard