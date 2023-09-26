Have The Ultimate Getaway At Veuve Clicquot's New Beach Club At The Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

By: Taylor Stoddard By: Taylor Stoddard | | Travel drink

VEUVE CLICQUOT IS GIVING YOU A REASON TO CHEERS IN PARADISE.



Veuve Clicquot debuts a new collaboration with the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel. PHOTO COURTESY FAIRMONT EL SAN JUAN HOTEL

Veuve Clicquot, the renowned Champagne house with a rich history of elegance and innovation, has been making waves with its new beach club at the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel. This exciting collaboration has brought together the best of luxury hospitality and French bubbly, creating a haven of relaxation and indulgence on the shores of Puerto Rico.

Nestled on the beautiful Isla Verde Beach—just a few minutes from downtown San Juan and a short flight from Miami—the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel is already known for its opulent amenities and breathtaking oceanfront views. Adding Veuve Clicquot’s signature style to this luxurious tropical oasis is a decadent bonus, allowing guests to savor the finest Champagne among world-class views.



Guests can enjoy the brand’s signature Champagne paired with flavorful menu options. PHOTO COURTESY OF FAIRMONT EL SAN JUAN HOTEL

On the property, the hotel artfully blends modernity with an ode to tradition. If the walls could talk, they would share stories of 1960s society headliners crooning in the nightclub and generations of locals celebrating life’s great milestones among the ballrooms. A timeless Puerto Rican icon and one of the Caribbean’s most desired destinations, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel offers guests authentic island hospitality and a luxury lifestyle experience.



The beach club is a tranquil escape for its guests. PHOTO COURTESY OF FAIRMONT EL SAN JUAN HOTEL

At the heart of the Veuve Clicquot Beach Club is, of course, the Champagne. Guests can revel in the joy of sipping on Veuve Clicquot’s iconic yellow-label Champagne while relaxing in plush lounges and daybeds bedecked in the Maison’s iconic yellow palette, all set against the idyllic Caribbean Sea. The club offers a selection of Veuve Clicquot’s finest variations, including the Yellow Label, Rosé and Vintage collections. It is truly a Champagne lover’s paradise.





The beach club offers an array of Veuve Clicquot’s finest selections. PHOTO COURTESY OF FAIRMONT EL SAN JUAN HOTEL

To complement the Champagne experience, the club features a delectable menu crafted by the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel’s talented culinary team, from fresh seafood to decadent desserts. The menu is designed to enhance the flavors of Veuve Clicquot Champagne and provide a complete sensory experience.

Whether you’re a Champagne enthusiast or simply looking for a tranquil escape by the sea, this stay promises an unforgettable experience on the enchanting shores of Puerto Rico.