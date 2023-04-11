This Milan-Born Jeweler Opens Its Doors In The Bal Harbour Shops

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Style & Beauty Style Style & Beauty fashion Shop

VHERNIER OPENS ITS DOORS IN THE BAL HARBOUR SHOPS.

Vhernier’s storefront inside the Bal Harbour Shops PHOTO COURTESY OF VHERNIER USA LLC

Founded upon the mission to deliver the wonderfully unconventional when it comes to high jewelry designs, Vhernier’s exquisite style and craftsmanship set it apart from others. The Milan-born jeweler is revered for its distinguished pieces and now boasts 14 boutiques worldwide. Joining a roster of globally beloved boutiques, Vhernier opens its doors in Miami at the luxurious Bal Harbour Shops.

With a layout that reflects Vhernier’s signature style—from bleached oak and natural leather furnishings to coral red upholstery and a minimalist design highlighted by eye-catching accent details, the boutique delivers style and elegance from start to finish.





Gorgeous pieces of jewelry from Vhernier, available at the new Bal Harbour boutique PHOTOS COURTESY OF VHERNIER USA LLC

Inside, guests will journey through some of the brand’s most iconic collections including the Abbraccio and the Calla, both of which showcase pure bold shapes and attention to detail in the designs. Also on display are newer debuts, including the all-diamond pave Olimpia collection and colorful Aladino in jade, lapis and turquoise—beautifully showcasing the house’s innovative use of color through each piece.

Marrying tradition and modern luxury, Vhernier delivers an inviting space for those who cherish the finer things in life. From sculptural rings to elegant necklaces, dazzling bracelets or brooches, the opportunities for creative and stylish expression are endless—inviting Miamians to enter its Italian-crafted world of jewelry and design in its newest home. 9700 Collins Ave., Ste. #223, Bal Harbour, @vhernier