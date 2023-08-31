Get Away To Atlantis In The Bahamas With Vibee And Lionel Richie

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Lifestyle Events Entertainment

Attention, music lovers: Live Nation’s newly launched music-led destination experience company Vibee has curated a multi-day festival headlined by the legendary Lionel Richie at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. If you thought music was the only highlight of this excursion, you thought wrong—these “bucket list” experiences include a wide range of activities ranging from exclusive pool parties and bar crawls to spa packages and golfing.

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, Vibee is welcoming fans to an unforgettable experience dubbed “Lionel Richie’s Dancing on the Sand,” which celebrates the international superstar’s longstanding music career alongside Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Vanessa Carlton, Megan Moroney and Jake Wesley Rogers. Miamians are at a unique advantage with access to direct flights to Nassau, making this beach-inspired musical adventure and resort getaway extra enticing to locals looking to do something special this holiday season.

In addition to headlining, Richie will also spearhead an action-packed weekend filled with interactive events such as the Sunset Soiree kick-off party, the Hollywood Affair where guests will walk the red carpet and the Rewind Revue 80’s dance party—all taking place at the majestic Atlantis Baths Colonnade. Guests can take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to personally spend time with Richie himself, made possible in an intimate conversation and Q & A where he’ll share his favorite stories from his iconic career.

The three-day journey is only enhanced by the timeless location of newly-upgraded Atlantis Paradise Island, the famed resort known for its striking architecture, Michelin-starred dining and elaborate entertainment. Guests can choose to stay in one of the four towers, each equipped with unique amenities, and are urged to explore their wanderlust through the rest of the hotel’s expansive offerings.

As a VIP attendant, you’ll enjoy perks such as priority access to events, expedited hotel check-in, an invite-only opening reception and more. Elect to add on more adventure, whether it be a rum tasting or a garden retreat featuring local bites.