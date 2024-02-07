The Largest Reggaeton Festival, Vibra Urbana, Returns To Miami

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Calendar Events Music Creators

The largest reggaeton music festival in the United States arrives in Miami with an all-star lineup.



Live performance at Vibra Urbana’s 2021 edition PHOTO BY JOHN PARRA/GETTY IMAGES

Miami’s nightlife and music scene continue to pulsate with nonstop excitement, and now the city is feeling the rhythm of reggaeton as Vibra Urbana brings a jam-packed lineup to the music scene. Returning for the first time since 2022, headliners for this year’s festival include stars such as Anuel AA and Rauw Alejandro, along with Jay Wheeler, Alvaro Diaz, Luar La L, Roxy V and many other musical powerhouses, with Angel Dior closing out the show. From Feb. 17 to 18, festivalgoers can expect an ongoing party with energetic performances and exhilarating live sets. With multiple ticket options ranging from general admission to Leyenda Tickets, which come with VIP benefits, access to the backstage lounge, complimentary open bar and more, the event offers something for all reggaeton music lovers. Originally debuting in Miami in 2020, this year’s Latin musical charting event takes center stage for an electric atmosphere. 10901 SW 24th St. Miami, @vibraurbana