Kush Hospitality Introduces Miami’s First Vermouth Bar To Coconut Grove

What exactly is vermouth, you might ask? Commonly mistaken as a spirit, vermouth is a fortified wine that is aromatized and flavored with various botanicals and spices, and now there’s an entire bar exclusively dedicated to it right here in Miami. Helmed by famed Kush Hospitality Group, Victoria’s Vinos y Vermuteria (VVV) is the newest concept to join the portfolio of hits (LoKal, Kush, Tobacco Road), taking over milkshake shop and beer store Vicky’s House.

The Kush family matriarch’s legacy lives on at Victoria’s, inspired by restaurateur Matthew “Kush” Kuscher’s recent trip to Spain. “My mom has always been obsessed with Spain so when I told her my idea—to transform Vicky’s the milkshake bar to Victoria’s she was all in,” Kush said in a press release. “I also want to eventually retire in Spain but that’s not happening anytime soon, so I figured I’d bring some of my favorite things from Spain to Miami.”

After setting out on a vermouth bar pursuit that involved taste-testing countless flavor profiles and mixtures, Kush landed upon his own personal recipe, coined La Mila, which imbibers can expect to sip on at the Victorian-style, green-splashed counter. In line with Spanish dining culture, VVV will boast tapas-style small plates, charcuterie boards, caviar and more for additional snacking, complemented by two house-made vermouths and a curated list of natural wines and ciders (long-poured Asturian style).

Whether patrons choose to frequent VVV before being seated at next-door LoKal or as a standalone date night destination, it is the hope that they leave with their senses invigorated as a result of “having learned something new in a cool, sexy space,” Corporate Beverage Director Cristina Suarez said in a press release.

The opening of Victoria’s positions Suarez as the first female industry professional to curate and launch a vermouth bar in the U.S., in collaboration with Kush. Her light and floral Titi Marie vermouth can be served within an hour of crafting, while Kush’s La Mila requires a 30-day fermentation that produces a heartier, more “Christmasy” zing.

Between the bar and intimate lounge seating in the back, the space accommodates 25 guests at a time, making for a cozy and romantic pre- or post-dinner outing reminiscent of an evening spent on a European street corner.