Vintage Frames Company Opens First Flagship Store In Miami Featuring Rare, Archive Eyewear Pieces

Vintage Frames Company, the world's leading designer and vintage eyewear expert for over a decade, recently opened its first U.S. flagship store on Nov. 30 at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach.

Corey Shapiro, a fashion historian, and sunglass icon, drew inspiration for his next retail concept from Miami Vice decor and classic Art Deco aesthetics to create a futuristic interpretation of Miami with a vintage perspective. He collaborated with international award-winning designer Atelier Zébulon Perron to create the vintage Don Johnson-esq experiential retail space on the Goodtime Hotel's breezeway. To commemorate the occasion, the brand will launch a series of limited-edition collaborations with internationally renowned cultural icons such as Gallery Artist, Alec Monopoly, CEO and Creator of VeeFriends, Gary Vaynerchuk, and others.

"I've spent the past two decades curating the most comprehensive historical eyewear and sunglasses collection ever displayed and available to own for a Miami Beach Flagship," says Shapiro. "The curated collection mixes iconic pieces from the runway to the biggest cultural grails that are available to own."

Some of the brand's best-selling namesake lines will be on display, and a hand-curated exhibit of rare vintage sunglasses from its archive, some of which are valued at $25,000. The collection includes runway, high fashion, and iconic cultural archive pieces that will be rotated regularly, including Elton John's collection, a Pinault collection of 50s Masquerade frames, a 60s Pierre Cardin Runway collection, and an Alain Mikli x Claude Montana collection from the 80s. The archive will also feature some of the house jewels of luxury eyewear, such as the Gucci GG series collection, which includes emblems on the inside with the original Gucci House crest, and classic Christian Dior Y2K shields. The Cazal Deluxe Leather Edition Series and the infamous frame that shaped the 00's to today, the Original Louis Vuitton Millionaire, a collaboration with Marc Jacobs, Nigo, and Pharrell, round out the heavy-hitting vintage frame archive that will be displayed.

"For this collaboration, it was about functionality and utilizing a brand-new canvas for myself, but a familiar one for my fans. I can take the Alec Monopoly x Vintage Frames sunglasses anywhere around the world. And what's more Miami than a beautifully designed pair of shades?" says Alec Monopoly.

The Alec Monopoly x Vintage Frames Company collection will be available in-store only. The two collaborated for over a year on the exclusive collection, which features classic acetate frames with detailing from Monopoly's iconic dollar sign insignia. Monopoly is also a well-known DJ, so the lenses were created to be worn from day to night.

"I'm a big fan of what Vintage Frames has been doing. I'm always looking to do creative collaborations that bring value to the community," says Gary Vaynerchuk. The limited edition collaboration was inspired by Gary Vee's IP property-based VeeFriends Forthright Flamingo NFT character. The flamingo character is featured on the frame's arms, paired with an exclusive Vintage Frames Company pink multiflash lens emblazoned with the VeeFriends logo. VeeFriends NFT holders will have the first opportunity to purchase these limited-edition frames, which will be available in-store and online on Dec. 1.

Vintage Frames Company at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and closes at 8:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, visit the website.