Vintner's Daughter Releases Its Long-Awaited Cleanser

Some skin lines need no introduction, one of which is Vintner’s Daughter, a sustainable skincare line founded to create unparalleled quality and efficacy. In celebration of the brand’s 10th anniversary, Vintner’s Daughter is releasing the long-awaited third product–the active renewal cleanser.

Photo Courtesy: Vintner's Daughter

"Our extraordinary community has been asking for a cleanser since day one and I am thrilled to finally be able to deliver one that lives up to our unparalleled standards of craftsmanship, quality, performance, sustainability and safety,” shares April Gargiulo, the creator of Vintner’s Daughter.

Created by Gargiulo, whose background is fine winemaking, the new two-step-cleanse-in-one took nearly four years to formulate. Using a proprietary three-week Phyto radiance infusion in both water and oil-soluble versions delivers a double cleanse in one step. Embodying Gargiulo’s “fewer, better” philosophy, the formula balances the skin’s ph levels while removing the skin’s daily build-up, makeup and sunscreen.

"Active renewal cleanser's remarkable formula joins active treatment essence and active botanical serum to create the most comprehensive and results-focused three-step routine,” says Gargiulo. “We are honored to mark our 10-year anniversary by launching our third category-defining product."

With the world’s most nutrient-rich whole plants, including nettle, butcher’s broom and frankincense, the cleanser works to repair, brighten and renew the skin’s texture and tone.

Working to minimize the environmental impact, Vintner’s Daughter is Carbon Neutral and uses responsibly sourced ingredients and sustainable packaging made with 80% post-consumer recycled materials.

Available exclusively on vintnersdaughter.com, the recent B-Corp-certified brand also donates 2% of every bottle sold to charitable organizations and nonprofits.